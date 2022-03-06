What's the news in Newtown?
Newtowncunningham Community Playgroup
This week the playschool will be acting as a drop off point for anyone who wants to contribute to a collection being organised in Letterkenny for those in need in Ukraine. We have a list of items they need;
* Sleeping bags, blankets, thermos flasks, towels, bedding (new, not used)
* Diapers and sanitary napkins
* Personal hygiene products (hair shampoo, bath gel, soap, deodorants, toothpaste and
toothbrushes)
* Dressings (bandages, sterilized gauze, disinfectants, plasters, syringes, wipes, painkillers)
* Tea and coffee
* Cans (soups, beans, stews, stuffed cabbage)
* Food (porridge, rice, pasta, cereal, porridge)
* Soups (in packs)
* Baby food (formula milk in powders, boxes or bottles; food in jars and sachets)
* Disposable cutlery and plates, kitchen towels
* Sweets (chocolate, bars)
* Rice wafers and crackers
* Food for pets
* Toys for children, stuffed animals
* Notebooks, blocks, crayons, coloring books
* Flashlights, batteries
Please drop off anything you can contribute, we are open 9am to 5.30pm every day and the items will be dropped off to the main collection point in Letterkenny on Thursday evening for transport on Friday.
Quiz Night
Moyle National School Parents Association are holding a fundraising Quiz Night in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 9pm. Entry is €5 per person.
Taughboyne ICA
After two years of being unable to meet as a group, we are pleased that ICA can now restart.
It is planned to hold our first meeting on Wednesday, March 9 in Trinity Court, Newtoncunningham, commencing at 8pm. New members would be most welcome.
INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES
Send your Inishowen Community Notes to kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times or on Inish Live.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.