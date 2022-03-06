What's the news in Newtown?

Newtowncunningham Community Playgroup

This week the playschool will be acting as a drop off point for anyone who wants to contribute to a collection being organised in Letterkenny for those in need in Ukraine. We have a list of items they need;

* Sleeping bags, blankets, thermos flasks, towels, bedding (new, not used)

* Diapers and sanitary napkins

* Personal hygiene products (hair shampoo, bath gel, soap, deodorants, toothpaste and

toothbrushes)

* Dressings (bandages, sterilized gauze, disinfectants, plasters, syringes, wipes, painkillers)

* Tea and coffee

* Cans (soups, beans, stews, stuffed cabbage)

* Food (porridge, rice, pasta, cereal, porridge)

* Soups (in packs)

* Baby food (formula milk in powders, boxes or bottles; food in jars and sachets)

* Disposable cutlery and plates, kitchen towels

* Sweets (chocolate, bars)

* Rice wafers and crackers

* Food for pets

* Toys for children, stuffed animals

* Notebooks, blocks, crayons, coloring books

* Flashlights, batteries

Please drop off anything you can contribute, we are open 9am to 5.30pm every day and the items will be dropped off to the main collection point in Letterkenny on Thursday evening for transport on Friday.

Quiz Night

Moyle National School Parents Association are holding a fundraising Quiz Night in An Grianan Hotel, Burt on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 9pm. Entry is €5 per person.

Taughboyne ICA

After two years of being unable to meet as a group, we are pleased that ICA can now restart.

It is planned to hold our first meeting on Wednesday, March 9 in Trinity Court, Newtoncunningham, commencing at 8pm. New members would be most welcome.

