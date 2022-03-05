What's going on in Greencastle?

Greencastle goings on
Greencastle Community Centre
Fundraising Quiz Night in The Trawlerman Bar Friday, March 18, 9pm €20 per team.
Child Protection and Safeguarding, Thursday, February 24, 5:30pm to 9:30pm, €30. Register via our website or contact the Centre.
Basic Computers (QQI Accredited), starting Wednesday, March 2, 2 to 4pm. Contact the Centre to register.
Basket Making Workshop, Saturday, March 6, 10am to 5pm, €60. Telephone: Brendan:0862187242.
Genealogy 6 week course starting Wednesday, February 16, 7 to 9pm, €30.
Tai Chi, Friday mornings, 10am to 11am. Telephone Marion for more information:0868451370.
Family Games Night, Thursday, February 17, 6:30 – 8pm.
Adult Forest School with Far and Wild, ApriL 2, 9, 23, 10.30am to 12pm. €50 contact the Centre or register online.
Check out our new website: www.greencastlecentre.ie
Mary’s Yoga, Tuesdays, 11am, and Wednesdays, 7pm. Telephone Mary: 0868114088
Baby and Toddler group, every Thursday, 10am to 12pm, snacks and drinks provided.
Hot desking available: private desk, high speed wifi, tea and coffee, laptops, booking essential.
Chess Club, Tuesdays, 4 to 5pm. Telepone:0834627073
City and Guilds level 3 diploma (QQI Level 5) in Business & Administration full-time, starting February 2022. Tel: 0749120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie
Free counselling service for families affected by MICA Tel:0749362218
Carmel Gallagher Social Prescribing Co-ordinator Inishowen. Telephone: 0860406950 or carmel@inishowen.ie
Shooting Starz Gymnastics, Mondays, 4 to 6pm, 6yrs+. Telephone Anne:04871814555 / 00447835746448.
Walking Group every Tuesday at 11am.
Pilates with Jessica every Monday, 7:30 to 8:30pm and Wednesday 10 to 11am Tel: 0868222189
JIU JITSU, Fridays and Tuesdays, 7 tot 8pm Telephone: 00447548293258
Coyle School Of Irish Dancing, Friday 3:30pm. Telephone Janet: 0868059955.
Beginners Boxing with Lee Friday, kids 6:15pm. Telephone: 00447889997266.
Good As New, 11am to 3pm Monday to Thursday; 10-1.30 Friday; and first Saturday of Month 11-3pm
Can all patrons please use the car park provided, thank you.
Aine Havlin Fitness, at Greencastle Community Centre bootcamps, classes and personal training Tel:0860681696
North Star Speech and Lanuguage Therapy, Telephone:0863616878
Blossom Academy, at Greencastle Pre-School and Afterschool Tel:0834252274
Reiki and Wellbeing by Chantel, at Greencastle Community Centre. Telephone:0863137817
Rooms for rent; Computer suite, conference room, class room, dance studio.
INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES
Send your Inishowen Community Notes to kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times or on Inish Live.
The world premiere performance of a Special Colmcille 1500 Music Commission - 'Colmcille, Dove of Peace' takes place on Sunday, March 13
