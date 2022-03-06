Search

06 Mar 2022

What's worth mentioning in Moville?

Inishowen Community Notes

Reporter:

Kevin Callaghan

06 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jean Mackie, Shrove, who died this week. May she rest in peace.


Carrowmena Community Centre

Carrowmena Community Centre 9367251.

Stan-a-lone music nights will continue on the last Sunday of every month at 8pm. All welcome. Refreshments included. Need a space for a family get together, team meeting or a special occasion? Book the centre for your event. Covid friendly and very reasonable rates.

Contact the Centre for details.

Donegal Hearing Clinic

The next clinic is now offering wax removal by microsuction and takes place in Moville on Thursday, March 10. For details or to book call 9385758 and, when attending, please follow all HSE Covid guidelines.

Carmelite Retreat Centre Termonbacca

Phone number: 04871262512. Novena to Sleeping St Joseph from Friday, March 11 to Saturday 19.

Mass each evening at 7.30pm, except Sunday, March 13, Mass at 7pm.

Day Retreat in Honour of St Joseph on Saturday, March 19 from10am to 3pm. Booking necessary for attendance at both novenas, or can be viewed on YoutubeTermonbacca.

Carmelite Pilgrimage to Lourdes from September 1 to 6. Fare €729. For booking forms, contact the Centre.

 Lourdes Pilgrimage

The Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes (3 to 8 July). Cost: £689 per person sharing, (single room supplement £150). Price includes flights, transfers and full board. The pilgrimage will be suitable for pilgrims who do not require medical, nursing or personal assistance. The intentions of the sick of the diocese can be taken to Lourdes. The Pilgrimage Office, 164 Bishop Street, Derry, will be open for enquires and application forms on Thursdays and Saturdays, 11am to 1pm, from 3 March. Call: 04871260293 or email derrypilgrim@outlook.com

St Patrick’s Day Parade

After much deliberation the committee wishes to confirm that a parade will take place again this year.

This is the 30th anniversary, so they are asking all businesses, community and voluntary organizations, schools and individuals to participate.

There is no entry fee or need for advance notification. For further details contact 0861626620 or eamonmclaughlin@gmail.com. Hopefully, the community can join together, free from restrictions, in celebrating our Patron Saint.

Host Families

Host families are wanted for International Students, term time or month of July. Please call 0874088282 for further information.

Carrowmena Community Centre

Telephone: 9367251. Walk and Talk group meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am; Knit and Natter on Thursdays at 11am (bring any knitting or stitching project). Call the Centre to book a place.

Stan-a-lone music nights return to the Centre on Sunday, February 27, at 8pm, and will continue on the last Sunday of every month. All welcome. Refreshments included. Contact the Centre for details.

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail will hold an Information/Open Evening in the school on Tuesday, March , at 6pm. Parents and children welcome. Fáilte roimh thuistí agus roimh pháistí. To contact the school, e-mail: gaelscoilcoisfeabhail2007@yahoo.ie or call 9385762. Enrolment forms are available on school website: www.gaelscoilfeabhail.com

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle tickets on sale now. With a chance to win 4 day Sea Sessions festival tickets with camping and over 50 amazing prizes.tickets €10 available in Gillens Shop, via Revolut at: 086 4085071 or PayPal. See Facebook Cumann na dTuistmitheoirí page for more details. Go raibh maith agat for your support.

Scoil Eoghain

Application for Enrolment Forms for September 2022 are available. Forms can be downloaded from: www.scoileoghain.ie or posted out upon request (Telephone: 074-9382951 or email: www.scoileoghain@gmail.com). All forms must be fully completed and should be returned by post to the school office together with a copy of the child’s Birth Certificate on or before 12.30 pm on Monday, February 28.

Podiatry / Chiropody Clinic
Open every Tuesday and Thursday at Castle Clinic, Malin Road. For appointments phone 9381758 or text 0872813753, or email: castleclinicmoville@gmail.com

Chiropodist
Deirdre Britton will be in Serenity House on Friday, February 25, from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Appointment only. Please call 0860666538/9360363.

Moville Yoga

Chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed / retired, and is suitable for all levels.

Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

Basic IT Skills for Farmers

Six week training course starting on Tuesday, January 25, at Carrowmena Community Centre, for members of the farming community who have no prior computer skills. Cost: €20 for 6 weeks. Laptops provided, if necessary. Current Covid restrictions will be adhered to. For details or to book a call 9367251.

Greencastle Community Centre

Phone number: 9381054. Email: info@greencastlecentre.ie

Adult Forest School begins on April 2. Cost €50. Contact the centre or register online.

Baby and Toddler group every Thursday at 10am. Snacks and drinks provided.

Hot-desking available; private desk, high speed wifi, tea and coffee, laptops. Booking essential.

Fundraising Quiz Night in the Trawlerman on Friday, March 18, at 9pm, €20 per team.

