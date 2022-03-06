What are the bars in Burt?

Burt GAA Jackpot

Jackpot is still there. Numbers drawn were: 2-17-19-23-25. Our weekly winners were: Barry Harrigan, Burnfoot, €30. Anne Bradley, Burnfoot, €30. Jackpot this week €12,200.

Burt Bingo

The re-opening of bingo has been deferred, new date will be published.

Baptism

We welcome into God’s family the following child who was Baptised recently: Darragh Joseph Lynch, Crislaghmore, Burnfoot. May God Guide and Protect our Children Always

Dementia Friendly Tea Dance

We are delighted to announce the return of our Dementia Friendly Tea Dance on Thursday, April 28, at 2pm-3.30pm in the Studio Theatre at the Millennium Forum.

Entertainment provided by Dougie Breslin. Admission is free, booking in advance is essential as numbers are limited. Tickets for this performance are on-sale through our box office (04871 264455 option 1) or on the website www.millenniumforum.co.uk

Burt Cemetery

Please do not discard used flowers in the Cemetery. Please take them home.

Calendars

The 2022 Burt Inch and Fahan calendar is available from Malachy Harrigan or Kathleen Grant.

NOWDOC

The telephone number has changed to 0818 400 911. Please change the number printed in Burt Inch and Fahan calendar (inside back cover )

Donegal Hospice

The Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support. Call 0894402787 for further details.

Samaritans

Helpline number Call Free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 2 60 9090.

St Aengus’ NS

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 2021/2022. If you wish to enrol your child for September 2022, please contact the school 074 93 68352 or www.staengusbridgend.com

St Mura’s NS

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 2022 to 2023. To enrol your child for Sept 22, please contact the school, 074 9360325. Enrolment forms should be returned by Wed. Feb 23rd so that numbers can be determined.

Inishowen Credit Union

Due to staff shortages and high Covid cases, we would ask members to visit the offices for essential reasons only. Where possible, use online banking on www.inishowencu.ie or phone 0749361017.

We would ask our members to help us go green. If you sign up to receive your AGM report by email you’ll be in with a chance to win €200.For info www.inishowencu.ie/letsgogreen.

Swilly CEP

Four positions available for work in both Cockhill and Fahan graveyards. The usual CE conditions apply. Contact Mickey 0863267443 or Niamh 0861018944

Counselling

A professional confidential counselling service is available for couples or individuals through ACCORD at the Pastoral Centre, Carndonagh. Phone 074 9374103 or email accordinishowen@gmail.com

Volunteer for Alone

Would you be willing to provide companionship to an older person for 1 hour a week? ALONE are seeking volunteers in your area. Full training & support provided. For info, contact Catherine on catherine.gallagher@alone.ie or on 086 0753868.Christmas Tree Appeal Committee

Inishowen Community Notes

