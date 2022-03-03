Search

03 Mar 2022

Tanker in Lough Foyle with Russian oil

Pluto carrying crude oil from St Petersburg to Foyle Port

The Pluto arriving in Lough Foyle with oil from Russia

The Pluto arriving in Lough Foyle with oil from Russia

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

03 Mar 2022 4:26 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A tanker carrying oil from Russia arrived in Lough Foyle early this morning and docked in Foyle Port, outside Derry City.

On Tuesday (March 1), the British Department for Transport announced the closure of ports to all Russian-owned, operated, controlled, chartered, registered or flagged vessels. However, the ban does not cover the origin of the cargo.

Speaking to Inish Live, a spokesperson for Foyle Port said: Foyle Port is currently operating to the parameters of the sanctions set out by the Department for Transport in London.

"It has been highlighted to the department, by the port, that the commodity on a ship is beyond the set sanctions.

"It is clear from the department that we are obliged to facilitate this vessel, which is not Russian owned, registered or managed."

The ship tracking website, Marine Traffic, gave the 184 metre-long Pluto as being in the Irish Sea on Wednesday afternoon, with the vessel expected in Foyle Port at 8.00pm.

It is believed, Pluto, is carrying crude oil from Primorsk, near St Petersburg, on the Baltic Sea, in northwestern Russia. 

Commenting on the Pluto which has since docked at Foyle Port, Colum Eastwood MP (SDLP) said: “This vessel, which contains Russian goods cargo, is not welcome and should not be allowed to make land in Derry. It runs contrary to the spirit of the sanctions which have been introduced to bring pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to end the outrageous invasion of Ukraine.

“The people of Derry stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are enduring unimaginable suffering at the hands of Putin’s forces. I have been in touch with the Port to offer assistance through my office to ensure that the spirit of the sanctions are upheld and that the vessel is prevented from docking in Derry."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media