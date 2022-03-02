Search

02 Mar 2022

Russian tanker arriving in Lough Foyle

Pluto carrying crude oil from St Petersburg to Foyle Port

Russian tanker arriving in Lough Foyle

Russian tanker arriving in Lough Foyle

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

02 Mar 2022 7:10 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A tanker carrying oil from Russia is due to arrive in Lough Foyle this evening, on its way to Foyle Port, outside Derry City.

The ship tracking website, Marine Traffic, gave the 184 metre-long Pluto as being in the Irish Sea this afternoon, with the vessel expected in Foyle Port at 8.00pm.

Inish Live understands the tanker is able to land at Foyle Port due to a loophole in the British Government ban announced this week, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday (March 1), the British Department for Transport announced the closure of ports to all Russian-owned, operated, controlled, chartered, registered or flagged vessels. However, it appears, the ban does not cover the origin of the cargo.

It is believed, Pluto, is carrying crude oil from Primorsk, near St Petersburg, on the Baltic Sea, in northwestern Russia. 

