Controversy over relocation of Inishowen pier crane to Donegal Town

Controversy has erupted in Inishowen regarding Donegal County Council's relocation of the railway crane from Fahan pier, to the quay in Donegal Town, without any community consultation.

The West Inishowen History and Heritage Society said it did not consider Donegal Town a suitable location for the iconic piece of Inishowen railway history.

The group, which is dedicated to the preservation of the peninsula's local history and heritage, suggested the crane would have been an ideal point of interest along the proposed greenway through Fahan.

West Inishowen History and Heritage Society PRO, John McCarron, said: “As the greenway follows, for the most part, the historic Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway Company railway line, this crane would have been an ideal point of interest along the way, had it had been installed there.

“West Inishowen History and Heritage Society was extremely surprised to learn the historic pier crane had recently been installed at the quay in Donegal Town, having been removed from Fahan pier by Donegal County Council in late 2019.

“Enquiries were made at the time, and through the Inish Times, it was learned, the pier crane had been removed for public safety reasons. In a statement in April 2020, the council stated that: 'The structure supporting said crane is no longer fit for purpose and in the interest of the health and safety of the public the Council has removed said crane. It is considered that the crane has historical value and its re-erection will be considered at a suitable location'

“West Inishowen History and Heritage Society does not consider Donegal town as a suitable location for an iconic piece of Inishowen railway history,” said John McCarron.

Until late 2019, the Fahan pier crane was one of the last pieces of railway heritage still in situ in the peninsula, the track and associated works having long since disappeared.

Speaking at the ongoing March meeting on the Inishowen municipal district councillors, this afternoon, Donegal Cathaoirleach, Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) raised the issue of the Fahan pier crane.

He said: “This historic crane from the Lough Swilly Railway was in Fahan pier was taken away by the council because it was deemed to be unsafe.

“I just saw yesterday that the Tidy Towns in Donegal Town celebrated and unveiled, as a tourist attraction, that very crane that was take from Inishowen.

“Local, Inishowen historians are quite upset and contacted me about it asking, 'How is it safe for Donegal Town? How is it now unveiled as a tourist attraction when it has no connection to Donegal Town? Why is it not in Inishowen where it should be?'

“I don't want to get into conflict with our friends down in South Donegal, it's just that it seems a bit strange that something that has such historical significance to Inishowen was taken away to another part of the county. There was opposition when it was taken from Inishowen. The community would it was here locally, where it was, where it served its purpose and where it was very much part of the local history, rather than having more ornamental value down in Donegal Town. I do think it is something we should have locally,” said Cllr Murray.

Matthew Byrne of Donegal County Council's environment section said he was unfamiliar with the issue but he would make enquiries and get back to Cllr Murray.

John McCarron explained: “The pier at Fahan was, from its opening, the property of the Lough Swilly Railway Company, although the steamships, themselves, were owned by various different companies until 1877, when, they were taken over by Messers McCrea and McFarland who, in 1878, formed the Lough Swilly steamboat Company, with services between Fahan and Ramelton, Rathmullan and Portsalon.

“Steamships with names like, The Lake of Shadows, Inishowen, Kate and Aberfoyle all docked at Fahan.

“The pier where the crane once sat was constructed in 1922 and, the crane was used to lift goods to and from the steamships to the railway wagons which could run out to the pier's edge.

“Prior to this, another pier was in use from 1868 to 1920 and it was on this pier in 1879 that the Swilly Board agreed to put a two ton crane. This pier was destroyed by a gale on January 7, 1920, and so a new one was constructed. In the interim, Buncrana pier was used. In 1923 the steamboat company was purchased by the railway company for £7,000. In 1952, the railway company terminated the Lough services and sold it their interests to Messrs Brown of Inch Island,” said John McCarron.

RECOMMENDED READING

Iconic railway crane removed by Donegal County Council for ‘public safety’ Local residents unhappy with lack of consultation