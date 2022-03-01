Search

01 Mar 2022

Redress scheme amendments released by Donegal County Council 

Donegal County Council has received the long-awaited amendments to the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme, more commonly known as the Mica Redress Scheme.

The council has been administering the scheme since it's introduction in January 2020. However, On November 30, 2021, Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien announced an “Enhanced Scheme”, to which yesterday's new amendments refer.

Welcoming receipt of the new amendments, Donegal County Council said: “Three changes are being introduced to the Scheme under these regulations, and the Council is committed to implementing same as soon as possible. 

“The changes are in relation to (1) Recoupment of Engineers Fees, (2) Essential Immediate Repair Works, and (3) Stage Payments.

“Over the next few days, we will be liaising with the Department in relation to the detail. We will also be arranging briefings and training for our staff and updating the required processes to enable a streamlined implementation of the changes. We ask homeowners to bear with us for the next few days to allow the above to be carried out.

“The Council will contact homeowners directly in relation to their own application. This is likely to commence before the end of this week, in respect of homeowners who are awaiting recoupment of engineers fees, starting with those waiting the longest, and it is expected to take a couple of weeks to make contact with everyone.

The Defective Concrete Blocks section of the Council’s website: 

www.donegalcoco.ie/defectiveconcreteblocks will also be updated accordingly at the  earliest opportunity,” concluded the Council.

