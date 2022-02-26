BREAKING: Department not told Buncrana houses had mica

It has emerged, Donegal County Council did not tell the Department of Housing, five houses it was in the process of purchasing had mica.

The properties were in An Crannla estate in Buncrana.

In a statement to Inish Live this afternoon, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing confirmed: “The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage was not aware of issues relating to mica in the properties referred to, when they were acquired by Donegal County Council.”

Despite repeated press enquiries from Inish Times, which broke the story in June 2021, to both Donegal County Council and the Department of Housing, today is the first time either body has answered the question directly and unequivocally.

The Housing Department statement continued: “Under the Social Housing Capital Programme, local authorities can acquire properties that they themselves identify as suitable, value for money and compliant with building regulations.”

The controversial purchase of the five mica-affected houses in Buncrana is now the subject of an external, independent review.

However, Donegal County Council has not, as yet, indicated publicly what organisation will be carrying out the review.

The houses in An Crannla in Buncrana, were bought for €600,000 at the beginning of 2021, from developer Ronald McGrory.

The refurbishment cost of the houses was €68,650 and the fees for the purchase amounted to €12,000. The total amount of €680,650 was provided to Donegal County Council by the Department of Housing.

In addition, Donegal County Council had previously leased the five houses for 10 years at a cost of €307,000 and, when that lease expired, Council rented the houses at a cost of €33,000.

In total, Donegal County Council spent €1,020,650 on five properties, which it may now have to demolish and rebuild.

It still remains unclear whether or not Donegal County Council withheld crucial information from its solicitors, regarding the five properties.

Inish Live has previously reported Donegal County Council engaged Fastnet Analytical Limited to carry out petrographic assessment [microstructural examination] of representative samples of blocks extracted from two of the five houses.

On November 9, 2019, the Test Suite A results on 4, An Crannla, highlighted the presence of probable free mica in fines with associated freeze-thaw risk if saturated, as a potential risk.

On November 10, 2019, the Test Suite A results on 5, An Crannla, highlighted the presence of probable free mica in fines with associated freeze-thaw risk if saturated, as a potential risk. In addition, the Test Suite B: X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of this house confirmed the tested blocks contained deleterious materials, 18.4% muscovite mica and 0.6% pyrite.

Donegal County Council knew in early November 2019 the properties in An Crannla contained mica. However, this fact was not communicated to the Department of Housing and it is unclear whether or not it was communicated to the Council's solicitors.

An email from Donegal County Council dated Tuesday, November 17, 2020, to two members of staff at VP Mullin Solicitors stated: “Please see below responses to the attached queries dated November 3, 2020.”

Referencing Query Number 3, the Detailed Structural Survey, the email made no mention of the Area Housing Engineer's reference to the fact the properties contained mica.

It said: “The Council's Engineer has carried out a visual assessment of the property, prior to the completion of the submitted Acquisition Form dated February 4, 2020.

“The engineer also asked that the Vendor carry out tests on blockwork and Fastnet Analytical Limited tested the blockwork.

The report noted that whilst the sample blocks appeared visually sound, some level of cracking was noted and there is a potential risk of further degradation with freeze / thaw action. It was also noted that the sample blocks have not deteriorated significantly.

“The Council's Engineer recently carried out a further visual assessment of the properties and found the position remains constant

“Where the Housing Engineer identifies any concerns in relation to the mechanical and electrical system of the property, the Engineer will make budgetary provision for any improvement works / repairs to be undertaken by the Council to ensure that the property is at a required standard in advance of letting.”

The Area Housing Engineer's email of Monday, November 9, 2020 was also attached to this email to VP Mullin Solicitors.

The attachment was identical to the original [above] except for the fact the Area Housing Engineer's reply to Query Number 3 was omitted and the above answer was inserted.

Inish Live understands this reply was not written by the Area Housing Engineer who wrote the original email.

