26 Feb 2022

WEATHER: A relatively dry day in store across Inishowen

There could be some light rain, but forecast for today is looking a lot better

Diarmaid Doherty

26 Feb 2022 10:19 AM

news@iconicnews.ie

We’ve had a relatively dry start to the morning here in Donegal and the forecast for the rest of the day is quite good.

That’s welcome news for sports fans in the north west, especially Donegal supporters planning to travel to Ballybofey for this evening’s Allianz National Football League Division One meeting with Tyrone (7.30pm).

After the bad weather of recent days, a pitch inspection was carried out at MacCumhaill Park early yesterday and the match was given the go-ahead.

Last weekend, a large number of sports fixtures fell due to the weather, but thankfully that’s unlikely to be the case today and tomorrow.

According to Met Eireann today will be mostly cloudy and while it could be windy in places, there will be a  good deal of dry weather and a little patchy drizzle, most likely in the north west. 

There will be drier intervals at times too, the best of these further east. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mostly fresh southerly winds, strong on near Donegal coasts. 

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and on Sunday the forecast if for patchy rain or drizzle, which will gradually clear eastwards in the afternoon with bright or sunny spells later on.

