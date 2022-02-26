Donegal victims of defective concrete blocks and aggregate lobby Oireachtas

A group of property owners affected by deleterious materials and sulphide minerals have travelled up to Dáil Éireann to lobby against Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien's proposed enhanced redress scheme.

The group went to Dublin on Wednesday (February 23) to "make more TDs, Senators and Government officials aware the current suggested proposed scheme is not acceptable".

Speaking to Inish Live, Mary Morrison, a spokesperson for the group, said there were too many hidden costs and restrictions, with too many property owners left out of the scheme once it was put into legislation.

Ms Morrison said: "We have produced a flyer outlining the nature of the scheme which the Housing Minister and housing department, as well as the civil servants involved, are trying to put into legislation.

"Those that are affected by the defective concrete blocks and aggregate are victims and under no circumstances should any scheme being offered be a grant. It should be 100% Redress Scheme.

"Funds should be for 100% of the true cost it will take to replace their properties on a like for like purpose and brought up to 2022 standards and Regulations," said Mary Morrison.

In the email sent to the TDs and Senators as well as other officials, by the group, it was stated: "You have been voted into the positions that you hold. You are supposed to fight for justice for the people that you represent, the citizens and property owners of Ireland. Up until now very few of you have shown your support and spoke up and brought the fight to the table of the Housing Minister or the Government.

"What will it take for justice to be served? It is time for reform within the establishment. Stand-up be counted make a stand and fight for these victims of this scandal / crisis.

"The Big Question is how can a cartel made up of companies / individuals / groups from the Concrete and Building Industry have such power and control of the Irish Government and how they run and support the People or citizens or property owners of Ireland?

"Please do not hesitate in contacting the group or myself if you need more clarification. Do not take what you are been told by the housing minister and the civil servants or those within the housing department as being the truth. Speak to property owners and the campaigners hear of the nightmare that so many are facing daily through no fault of their own."

The shortcomings of Housing Minister's proposed enhanced redress scheme as observed by mpsvictims.com.