Search

27 Feb 2022

What's the craic in Crana College

Crana college TY Column

Crana comes to Moville

Crana comes to Moville

Reporter:

Crana College TY students - Méabh McConalogue and Erin McLaughlin

27 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Erin McLaughlin

Love is in the Air
Last Friday, Siobhán McLaughlin came into TY Misneach’s class and did a creative writing workshop. Siobhán is an esteemed writer from Buncrana; she has a Masters degree in Creative Writing.

The theme of this workshop was love / Valentine’s Day. We did a few different activities which were all about poetry. First, we wrote about love in relation to all the senses.

Next, Siobhán gave us each a sticky note that had a different word on it. We had to describe that word and write it down. We then changed our word from the sticky note to love. We then made a collaborative poem that included one sentence from each of our descriptions of love.

It was cool to see how these techniques worked. Many students got very stuck into this activity and poured their hearts out; it was interesting to hear our peers' inner thoughts on love. Everyone really enjoyed this workshop.

Tough at the Top
A couple of weeks ago, both TY classes went on a hike in Stroove, Greencastle. It was quite a cold and rainy day but we somehow managed to complete the walk. The start of the walk was uphill, it was the toughest part. We mostly were walking on a flat, rocky and mucky path.

Some students took the liberty in submerging their feet in a deep puddle about halfway up the hill. This was met by a photoshoot of said students and many laughs of course.

There were a few slips and falls but I have to say, mine (Méabh) was the muckiest, and probably the funniest too. As we were walking I slipped and fell into a really mucky patch and, sadly, my gloves were ruined. Luckily there was a kind gentleman along with us on the walk and he offered me his gloves. Shout out to you.

Fighting Frenemies
For our activities module, we are doing a six week course in self defence. We have been learning how to block and throw punches, manoeuvre our way out of headlocks and much more.

One of the first things we learned was how to block a punch and then lock the ‘attackers’ arm.
This was kind of confusing to do at first but once you did it a few times you got the hang of it. You had to twist the person's arm around in an attempt to make them fall on the ground.

We also learned how to do a throw from an ‘attackers’ punch. Everyone was scared to flip their friends over at first but sooner rather than later, people were being thrown all over the floor. We are careful of course to not actually hurt anyone.

Méabh McConalogue

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media