Search

26 Feb 2022

What's going on in Greencastle?

Inishowen Community Notes - February 23, 2022

Greencastle goings on

Greencastle goings on

Reporter:

Kevin Callaghan

26 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Greencastle Community Centre

Fundraising Quiz Night in The Trawlerman Bar Friday, March 18, 9pm €20 per team.

Child Protection and Safeguarding, Thursday, February 24, 5:30pm to 9:30pm, €30. Register via our website or contact the Centre.

Basic Computers (QQI Accredited), starting Wednesday, March 2, 2 to 4pm. Contact the Centre to register.

Basket Making Workshop, Saturday, March 6, 10am to 5pm, €60. Telephone: Brendan:0862187242.

Genealogy 6 week course starting Wednesday, February 16, 7 to 9pm, €30.

Tai Chi, Friday mornings, 10am to 11am. Telephone Marion for more information:0868451370.

Family Games Night, Thursday, February 17, 6:30 – 8pm.

Adult Forest School coming soon!!

Check out our new website: www.greencastlecentre.ie

Mary’s Yoga, Tuesdays, 11am, and Wednesdays, 7pm. Telephone Mary: 0868114088

Baby and Toddler group, every Thursday, 10am to 12pm, snacks and drinks provided.

Hot desking available: private desk, high speed wifi, tea and coffee, laptops, booking essential.

Chess Club, Tuesdays, 4 to 5pm. Telepone:0834627073

City and Guilds level 3 diploma (QQI Level 5) in Business & Administration full-time, starting February 2022. Tel: 0749120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie

Free counselling service for families affected by MICA Tel:0749362218

Carmel Gallagher Social Prescribing Co-ordinator Inishowen. Telephone:  0860406950 or  carmel@inishowen.ie

Shooting Starz Gymnastics, Mondays, 4 to 6pm, 6yrs+. Telephone Anne:04871814555 / 00447835746448.

Walking Group every Tuesday at 11am.

Pilates with Jessica every Monday, 7:30 to 8:30pm and Wednesday 10 to 11am Tel: 0868222189

JIU JITSU, Fridays and Tuesdays, 7 tot 8pm Telephone: 00447548293258

Coyle School Of Irish Dancing, Friday 3:30pm. Telephone Janet: 0868059955.

Beginners Boxing with Lee Friday, kids 6:15pm. Telephone: 00447889997266.

Good As New, 11am to 3pm Monday to Thursday; 10-1.30 Friday; and first Saturday of Month 11-3pm

Can all patrons please use the car park provided, thank you.

Aine Havlin Fitness, at Greencastle Community Centre bootcamps, classes and personal training Tel:0860681696

North Star Speech and Lanuguage Therapy, Telephone:0863616878

Blossom Academy, at Greencastle Pre-School and Afterschool Tel:0834252274

Reiki and Wellbeing by Chantel, at Greencastle Community Centre. Telephone:0863137817

Rooms for rent; Computer suite, conference room, class room, dance studio.

Scoil Cholmcille, Greencastle
Enrolment forms are available for the 2022/2023 school year and can be downloaded from the school website www.scoilcholmcille.ie or emailing the school at scoilcholmcille86@gmail.com with your contact details so that a form can be posted out. Closing date for returned forms: Friday, February 25.

INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times or on Inish Live.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media