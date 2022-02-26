What are the bars in Buncrana?

Sympathy

Your prayers are asked for Marcus McLaughlin and John Doherty who died recently and for their family and friends saddened by their loss

St Patrick’s Day Parade

St Patrick's Day is back, after a three-year absence. The committee is asking that the community turn out on St Patrick's Day and support our Parade.

We have organised Traditional music, marching bands, street entertainment, but we want you to play your part as well. We would like you to participate in our parade, and we have prizes galore for fancy dress adults and children, floats, business and community, schools, scouts and clubs, Help us, to help you and your family to celebrate our National Day in Buncrana. Come along and join in the fun.

Generous cash prizes in all categories. Free entry. Parade starts 3pm. Sharp. For further details Contact Michael: 0863669905 Nicholas: 0868435031.

Carers Required

Immediate vacancies to support an elderly lady in Buncrana. Should be prepared to work days/nights and weekends on a rota basis, competitive rates paid. Contact: Patsy McLaughlin on 0044 7850331329 or 04871358707.

First Holy Communions – provisional dates/times

Gaelscoil Bhun Chranncha – Saturday, May 7th in St Mary’s Cockhill at 11am

St Egney’s NS – Saturday, May 14th in Star of the Sea, Desertegney at 11am

Scoil Íosagáin – Saturday, May 21st in St Mary’s Oratory Mrs Lynch, Mrs McShane, Ms E. Doherty, Mrs Hegarty/Ms Lavelle’s Classes at 11am. Mrs Baldrick & Mrs Conroy’s Classes at 1pm

St Oran’s NS, Scoil Naomh Pádraig & Scoil Naomh Íosaf Saturday, May 28th at 11am in St Mary’s Cockhill

Confirmations – provisional dates/times

Gaelscoil Bhun Chranncha - Wednesday 8th June at 3pm in St Mary’s Oratory

Scoil Íosagáin - Saturday, June 11th at 10.30pm in St Mary’s Oratory

St Oran’s NS, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, St Egney’s NS & Scoil Naomh Íosaf Saturday 11th June at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Cockhill

Please note: These dates/times are provisional , provisional being that if the Government guidelines change, we will have to make alternative arrangements.

Hearing Clinic

Next clinic on Thursday, February 17, 9.30am-3pm by appointment only please at Castle Clinic, Malin Road, Moville. Call 087 1795550, leave a message and your call will be returned. Also offering microsuction (wax removal).

Hospice

Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support, call 0894402787.

Death

Your prayers are asked for Robert (Bobby) Fullerton who died recently and for his family and friends saddened by their loss.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meet in St Teresa’s Room (behind The Oratory) at the following times: Tuesday 8.30pm, Friday 8.30pm, Saturday 11am and Sunday at 8pm. All Welcome.

Sliabh Sneacht Centre

Yoga Classes at 7pm.

Singing classes for 6 years and up and guitar lessons for 7 years and up: Tuesday at 4.00pm.

Irish Dancing classes: Wednesday at 4pm.

Pilates Classes: Tuesday and Thursday, three classes each night 6pm, 7pm & 8pm.

New class started, February 2, 7pm, for six weeks, Ladies Plumbing classes.

Drumfries Walking Group (The Walkies Talkies): Special Walk for Charity Coming Up 2nd April, In memory of Lucy Boyce Clonmany and all who have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease. All donations to Irish Motor Neurone and Pieta House In conjunction with “Climb With Charlie Bird”.

Host families for Spanish students

Host families for Spanish Students are required for the months of June, July and August. Interested families should email hostfamily@donegalcentre.com or send a message via WhatsApp to 0863081095. Host families will be paid €195 per week.

Get the grade

English grinds and tuition with experienced Teacher of English & SEC examiner. Text or call Mark: 086 665 5334.

Line Dancing

In St Mary’s Hall on Tuesdays, from 10.30am to 11.30am also in Cockhill Hall, from Wednesdays, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Please bring your own water.

Donegal Hospice

Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support. Call 0894402787.

Swilly CEP

Swilly CEP has a number of vacancies. Three general operators for the Fahan area; two Befrienders for the Alone office in Buncrana and' 1 Administrator for the IDP office in Buncrana. Contact Niamh on 0861018944 or Mickey on 0863267443.

WISE Project

WISE - Women’s Integration Skills and Employment - is a free service to unemployed women in Donegal who are looking for employment now or in the future.

Are you a stay at home mum, a carer, single parent or on a disability payment? Do you lack confidence and find interviews daunting?

We can held. We provide FREE courses, create/ updated your CV, help you excel in interviews, find your ideal job and much more! The WISE Project is funded by the Deptment of Justice and Equality and The ESF Fund. Contact Face Book or telephone Rose 086 145 2252 for more information.

Samaritans helpline number

Call free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 260 9090.

Medugorje Pilgrimage

From September 28, 2022 for 7 nights half-board. Price €775 (or €725 if deposit is paid before the end of January.) Places limited, early booking advised. Contact group leader Marie Furey: 0876058877. Deposit of €100 required.

Remember and give thanks

The late Fr Patrick McGoldrick’s book 'Remember and Give Thanks: Reflections on Eucharist' is available for sale in the Parish Office at a special price of €15.

Counselling

A professional confidential counselling service is available for couples or individuals through ACCORD at the Pastoral Centre, Carndonagh. Contact 074 9374103 or accordinishowen@gmail.com

St Egney's NS

Enrolment now open for 2022 intake, for an application form, either call to the school or phone on 0749362008. Thank you.

St Oran's NS

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms available from our school office, by emailing office@storansbuncrana.com or texting 0874092668. Thank you.

Gaelscoil Bhun cranncha

Tá iontráil oscailte anois fá choinne 2022-2023. Tuilleadh eolais ar fáil le fáilte - Enrolment for Junior Infants 2022 is now open at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. For further information, or to arrange a visit or appointment, please call us on 074 93 61988 or email gsbc1999@gmail.com.

Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies

Enrolment for 2022/23. Forms are available on request by emailing: stjoesias@gmail.com or writing to: Principal, Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. F93 HX30 or calling 07493 62212

Scoil Naomh Pádraig – Drumfries

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms are available to download from the school website www.drumfriesns.scoilnet.ie or by calling the office on 074 9363396.

Completed forms may be emailed to the school: admin@drumfriesschool.com or dropped into the school if you prefer. If you have any queries, please feel free to contact the school. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sum of Money Found

A substantial amount of money on Tuesday 25th January at Ballymacarry Lower, contact Paul on 0872814870

Dunree Yoga Centre

Yoga Classes recommence Tuesdays, at 10.30am and 8pm, also Thursdays, at 7pm and 8.30pm. Contact Annemarie on 0868196636

Buncrana Children’s Charity

Buncrana's Children's Charity is seeking volunteers to help work in their charity shop on Main Street Buncrana, contact Patricia on 0877618683 of PM our Facebook page.

Divine Mercy event

The Divine Mercy Event returns to Inishowen on February 25, 26 and 27. Zoom presentation at North Pole Pub Drumfries. If you are coming please text or ring Brian 087 291 3186.

St Mary's Hall and Cinema

Death On The Nile 12A | 116mins Friday 25th Feb - 8.15pm Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th - 8.15pm

Sing 2 G | 109mins Sat 26th & Sun 27th - 1pm

Coming Soon - THE BATMAN 4th March - Midnight Showing

Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: Kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.