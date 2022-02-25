Homeowner representatives excluded by Housing Minister

Despite assurances from Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien that homeowner representatives would have a seat at the table of the expert / stakeholder groups working on the revised defective concrete blocks scheme, no invitation has been extended.

This prompted the Mica Action Group to dispatch an extensive list of mica / pyrite homeowners questions to the Housing Minister on Wednesday, February 23.

The 13-page document raised questions about issues that have currently not been addressed, or matters that require much greater clarity and detail.

Speaking to Inish Live, Mica Action Group PRO, Michael Doherty said, based on homeowners’ experience of the now failed 2020 scheme, where terms, conditions and operational details were worked out behind closed doors in Leinster House, the campaign group feels the way forward to secure a successful outcome has to be a more collaborative approach.

Michael Doherty said: "We are extremely disappointed that homeowner representatives have not yet been invited to form part of the expert or stakeholder groups drawing up the details of the scheme.

"This is contrary to what we were promised. We have therefore pulled together a comprehensive list of homeowners’ questions, with input from affected homeowners, which Government must address.

"The scope and quantity of questions as yet unanswered underlines the scale and complexity of the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme. It also reinforces the urgent need for a clear and detailed understanding of every phase by Government to ensure efficient and successful operational outcomes, as well as the comprehensive overview required to underpin effective legislation.

"A key issue that led to the failure of the current scheme, was the presentation of the terms by Government as a 'fait accompli'. Homeowners were excluded from input, whilst those drawing up the operational detail did not understand the realities and complexities of the crisis. It is vital there is learning from this experience and it is not repeated," said Michael Doherty.

Mr Doherty added there was a huge body of expert knowledge amongst homeowners and also key personnel in the local council who live and breathe these issues every day.

He added: "We understand the intricacies of what works and what doesn’t. We have more at stake than anyone in this process, so it seems mad that we are not in the room with the other parties.

"We have been offered a homeowner liaison. While there is great respect for the individual put forward, it feels like Government is holding us at arm’s length and our concern is that it will lead to protracted communication and further delays. There have already been too many deadlines set by Government that have come and gone.

"Time is a luxury we don’t have. We have families living in perilously unsafe homes. Last week during the storms I had homeowners crying on the phone, not knowing where to turn, fearing their house was going to collapse on top of their family. They were genuinely terrified.

"There can be no more delays, the revised scheme needs to be right first time and we urge Government to put in place a structured process of immediate, direct and continual engagement with homeowner reps without delay," said Mr Doherty.

Click Homeowners’ Questions to access the full document.