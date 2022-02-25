Inishowen house purchase clarification needed

Former Inishowen municipal district cathaoirleach, Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), has sought clarification from Donegal County Council regarding its controversial purchase of five mica-affected houses in Buncrana.

The councillor said he had seven areas of concern arising from items he received under an FOI, from Donegal County Council, dealing with the dates October 9, 2020 and November 11, 2020.

“All I want to know is how Donegal County Council responded to the questions raised by the Social Housing Capital Investment Unit [Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage]? To whom did it respond? And, who acted on Donegal County Council's behalf?” said Cllr Doherty.

Cllr Doherty was addressing the issue of the five houses at An Crannla at Thursday's Donegal County Council special meeting on mica, Cllr Doherty said he first learned of the purchase from a headline in Inish Times on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

He added: “That was the first we heard of it and, unfortunately, we were reading it in the local media. As a result, I submitted and FOI, on June 8, to Donegal County Council and a reply was received on July 6. In what I received, items between October 9, 2020, and November 11, 2020, in relation to Donegal County Council, concerns me.

“Correspondence was received by Mr Joe Peoples [former Donegal County Council director of housing], on October 9, 2020, from Gerry Beirne of the Social Housing Capital Investment Unit [Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage]. Mr Beirne was referring to Donegal County Council seeking approval to proceed with the proposed acquisition of five units at An Crannla in Buncrana.

“Mr Beirne confirmed the department's architectural and quantity surveyor advisors had carried out an assessment of the submission and based on on their recommendations, the Social Housing Capital Investment Unit raised no objections to the purchase of these houses. That's the department saying it had no objections.

“But, he used the following sentence, 'This approval, however, is conditional on the following' and he served seven items on Donegal County Council.

“'Donegal County Council should provide sufficient evidence from the vendors that they are unwilling to enter into a new long term lease.

“'Donegal County Council should confirm the vendor's desire to sell the units.

“'Donegal County Council is satisfied these homes are available to the general public to purchase.

“'Donegal County Council should undertake due diligence and be satisfied as to the condition of each dwelling. Chair, I checked due diligence where it read, 'it usually includes reviewing documents, talking to management, visiting the location, performing analysis.

“'That the budget for the renovation work adequately covers the cost of all necessary remedial works.

“'Donegal County Council confirms that acquiring these units represents good value for money at the all in cost.

“'Donegal County Council provides a copy of the chief executive's order approving the purchase. Incidentally, the chief executive's order was signed on November 11,'” said Cllr Doherty.

Cllr Doherty also quoted the Social Housing Capital Investment Unit as saying, 'Overall, the department would not encourage the acquisition of long term lease properties'.

He added: “Donegal County Council was invited to contact Mr Beirne or Mr Michael Bruen, quantity surveyor, or Mr Paul Altman, architectural advisor.

“What I am asking is, on December 11, 2020, the chief executive order was signed off on by the former area housing engineer, was there not work to be done by the current engineers between October 9, 2020 and November 11, 2020?

“All I want is, how did Donegal County Council respond to those questions? To whom did it respond? And, who acted on Donegal County Council's behalf,” said Cllr Doherty.

Supporting Cllr Doherty, Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) said he was awaiting the responses from Donegal County Council following Cllr Doherty's “in depth clarification” of the issues around the purchase of the five houses in Buncrana.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin) said much had been said about the houses in An Crannla.

He added: “We were given an explanation and a context for why the council bought those houses at the strategic policy committee (SPC) meeting earlier this month.

“I think that, the explanation given, should be relayed to all members and it should go public. Because as Gary [Doherty] said, they are pertinent questions and the public deserves the right to get answers.

“If it can be done today, then we should do it but, if not, there should be an effort made to get it to the members as soon as possible and to get out there. Let's start answering the questions because that is most frustrating thing for the homeowners is not getting the questions answered. So, we need to start answering them, moving on and looking to the future,” said Cllr McMonagle.

Responding to the discussion, Donegal County Council chief executive, John McLaughlin, said a review into the purchase of the An Crannla houses was to be carried out by a company independent of the council.

He added: “The discussion at the SPC went a long way to answer those questions. There is nothing there to hide.

“[Get the SPC information out] but, I would say, at a different meeting. Let people make up their own minds, instead of rumour and innuendo.

“There is a context there for what the council did and I think it is important that that goes out, for many reasons. But, it is important the general public is aware of the context of how it came about, what procedures were followed and then let people make up their own minds,” said John McLaughlin.

Donegal Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said there was “a perception or a narrative being put out that questions are not being answered on An Crannla”.

He added: “We have had a full meeting on An Crannla and there was a report at the SPC on An Crannla but that narrative and innuendo persists.

“Perhaps when the questions are put up on the website or in the document, maybe information [on An Crannla] could be included.

“The information sent to me is now with An Garda Síochána and we are looking at an independent body doing a review. Transparency is the highest priority in addressing this issue, that is something we should be absolutely clear on,” said Cllr Murray.

Concluding the meeting, Donegal Council's chief executive said the SPC report on the five An Crannla houses could be released as an addendum to the meeting, “to get that record put out”.

