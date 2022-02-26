Search

26 Feb 2022

Inishowen philosopher remembered at discussion evening

400th Anniversary of John Toland's death

Inishowen philosopher John Toland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

A notable Irish philosopher is being celebrated in his home place of Inishowen.

John Toland was born in Ardagh in the peninsula on November 30, 1670.

He was, arguably, one of Donegal’s most important yet least celebrated sons.

Toland was the first person to be called a “freethinker” and wrote over a hundred books in various fields.

The 400th year anniversary of his death, is being marked by an evening of talks and discussion on his life, writings and legacy at the Strand Hotel, Ballyliffin, on Friday, March 11, at 7pm and everyone is very welcome.

