Inishowen philosopher remembered at discussion evening

Inishowen philosopher John Toland
A notable Irish philosopher is being celebrated in his home place of Inishowen.
John Toland was born in Ardagh in the peninsula on November 30, 1670.
He was, arguably, one of Donegal’s most important yet least celebrated sons.
Toland was the first person to be called a “freethinker” and wrote over a hundred books in various fields.
The 400th year anniversary of his death, is being marked by an evening of talks and discussion on his life, writings and legacy at the Strand Hotel, Ballyliffin, on Friday, March 11, at 7pm and everyone is very welcome.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.