Inishown towns receive renewal funding

Three projects in Donegal will benefit from funding allocated under the Town and Villages Renewal Scheme.

Moville, Newtowncunningham and Churchill are inline for the funding, as is a Donegal-wide relocation marketing campaign.

In Moville, the project proposal provides for the enhancement and improvement of visual and recreational amenities in the 'Bath Green' to support the economic and social recovery of the community. Moville has been allocated €100,000.

For Newtowncunningham, the project proposal provides for a dedicated outdoor 'Space for Young People-Generation Alpha' centrally located, and consolidating the village core as a place for all it's people, providing a vibrant hub for comunity enjoyment. Newtowncunningham has ben allocated €100,000.

In addition, In Churchill, the project provides for the upgrade and enhancement of the village centre, adding colour and vibrancy, thereby improving the visual amenity and associated public realm in the village. Churchill has been allocated €100,000.

The Donegal-wide relocation marketing campaign is designed to develop and execute and integrated relocation marketing campaign showcasing Donegal as an ideal location for remote working, and encouraging relocation to rural towns and villages across the county. This project received €90,000.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced almost €18.5 million to benefit rural towns and villages the length and breadth of the country.

Speaking to Donegal Live about the funding allocation, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This announcement of almost €400,000 for Donegal projects is important and will help rejuvenate Churchill, Moville and Newtowncunningham.

"It is funding which will help boost local community initiatives in those towns."