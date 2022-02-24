No funding for Inishowen flood relief scheme

An update on flood prevention plans in Donegal and the time-frame for the programme of works, has been provided to councillors.

In answer to a question from Cllr Paul Canning, it was was ascertained Donegal has two flood relief scheme bundles.

There are also a total of six remaining flood relief schemes contained within the Flood Risk Management Plan for Donegal, for which funding has yet to be released by the OPW.

These schemes include Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Dunfanaghy, Killybegs, Letterkenny and Rathmullan. It has not yet been confirmed when these schemes will be released.

Donegal County Council's Flood Relief Scheme (FRS) unit leads a multidisciplinary team of consultants on the delivery of both.

Donegal Bundle 1 FRS includes schemes in: Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Na Dúnaibh and Glenties, and and Donegal Bundle 2 FRS includes schemes in: Buncrana-Luddan, Ballybofey-Stranorlar and Ramelton.

The Donegal county Council FRS Unit also supports the Office of Public Works (OPW) on the Lifford FRS, where the OPW leads a multidisciplinary team of consultants, and the Kerrykeel FRS, which OPW are partially designing in-house. The OPW also leads a multidisciplinary team of consultants on the Raphoe FRS, with DCC support on this scheme being provided via the Roads and Transportation Directorate.

A summary of the scheme status is as follows: Donegal Bundle 1 FRS are currently at Stage I of a five stage process. Stage I is currently programmed for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023 (Na Dúnaibh) and will culminate with a preferred option for each scheme to be taken through the planning process. Progress to planning will be subject to cost benefit analysis. Donegal Bundle 2 FRS are currently at Stage I of a five stage process. Stage I is currently programmed for completion in the second half of 2023 and will culminate with a preferred option for each scheme to be taken through the planning process. Again, progress to Planning will be subject to cost benefit analysis.