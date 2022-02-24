Concerns over lack of Inishowen public lighting

The issue of insufficient lighting in the public realm in Inishowen was raised at Donegal County Council's January plenary meeting.

Councillor Albert Doherty said during December and January past, he had been contacted by a number of constituents concerned about the lack of lighting on the Carndonagh Slí na Sláinte, in the wake of Ashling Murphy's murder in Tullamore.

Cllr Doherty said: “One young woman remarked that she felt very unsafe. The footbridge from Simpson's in Carndonagh to the junction of the Carrowreagh Road, is black as pitch at night without any public lighting at all.

“Over the last number of years, I have been beating a drum and the response from Council was that something was awaited where planning was granted. Nothing has happened and I want Airtricity and Council to make sure there is an early visit to that area.

“Round the same time, in the Clonmany area, from St Colmbcille's Village, down through Cleagh, into the town, individuals have pointed out, there were seven lights not working and some of those have been out since last October.”

Cllr Doherty also highlighted the lack of public lighting in the Ard Chlochar area.

He said: “Apex Housing tenants, who deserve lighting and safety, have seven further lights needing repair.

“I think, Council, we must do something about response times and we must do something because up at every municipal district, members are bringing up the public lights issue.”

Cllr Doherty was speaking in support of his motion: “Donegal County Council initiate an immediate audit of public street lights provision. To follow up on works to ensure it provides adequate street lighting and the early provision of infill lighting in vital locations.”

His motion was seconded by Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) and was carried unanimously.