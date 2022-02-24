Search

24 Feb 2022

Inishowen visitors urged to park in designated areas

Cars abandoned on footpaths a danger to pedestrians

Cars abandoned on footpaths a danger to pedestrians - Cllr Paul Canning

Cars abandoned on footpaths a danger to pedestrians - Cllr Paul Canning

Donegal County Council has been asked to erect signage urging visitors at tourist facilities to use designated parking areas.

In motion carried unanimously at Monday's plenary council meeting, Cllr Paul Canning proposed: “Council erect signage and liaise with the Gardaí to ensure that all car users visiting tourist facilities in the county use designated parking areas and do not park on footpaths causing an obstruction for visitors and locals alike.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Rena Donaghey.

Cllr Canning said there were a lot of issues arising from people pulling in and parking on footpaths.

“In my own area, in particular, there is a road going into Inch Island and there is a long stretch of footpath. Drivers are tending to park on that road, which is inconvenient for people using the actual Inch level project.

“I know of a father and son who travel the road every Sunday. The son had to go out around a car and actually going off the kerb, he fell and hurt himself badly and had to get an ambulance.

“This is the sort of thing we need to try and prevent. It is something we need to address sooner rather than later,” Cllr Canning said.

