Buncrana Garda raises over €1,400 for Little Blue Heroes

Garda Declan Coyne presents Garda Tina Fowley with a cheque. Also included is Garda Aoife McNulty.
A Donegal-based Garda has presented Little Blue Heroes with over €1,400 after a fundraising venture in December.
Garda Declan Coyne from the Community Policing Unit in Buncrana completed 'Declan's Christmas Dash' in December, 2021.
Garda Coyne ran 100km in 30 days in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation and €1425 was raised.
Garda Coyne was accompanied by Garda Aoife McNulty at Letterkenny Garda Station where he presented the cheque to Garda Tina Fowley who is the Divisional rep for the Little Blue Heroes.
Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.
It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatments for serious illnesses.
Last year the charity managed the distribution of €350,000 to aid children and families in dealing with the illnesses and special treatments.
