Search

19 Feb 2022

Buncrana Garda raises over €1,400 for Little Blue Heroes

Garda Declan Coyne presents the proceeds from Declan's Christmas Dash

Buncrana Garda raises over €1,400 for Little Blue Heroes

Garda Declan Coyne presents Garda Tina Fowley with a cheque. Also included is Garda Aoife McNulty.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Feb 2022 1:35 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal-based Garda has presented Little Blue Heroes with over €1,400 after a fundraising venture in December.

Garda Declan Coyne from the Community Policing Unit in Buncrana completed 'Declan's Christmas Dash' in December, 2021.

Garda Coyne ran 100km in 30 days in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation and €1425 was raised. 

Garda Coyne was accompanied by Garda Aoife McNulty at Letterkenny Garda Station where he presented the cheque to Garda Tina Fowley who is the Divisional rep for the Little Blue Heroes.

'They climb a mountain every day' - Big 4 in 24 to raise funds for Little Blue Heroes

A group of six from Donegal are preparing to embark on a gruelling challenge of climbing the highest peak in each of Ireland’s four provinces

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatments for serious illnesses.

Last year the charity managed the distribution of €350,000 to aid children and families in dealing with the illnesses and special treatments.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media