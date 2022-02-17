Search

17 Feb 2022

Eunice closes Inishowen schools

Department of Education statement on Storm Eunice

Eunice closes Inishowen schools

Eunice closes Inishowen schools

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Feb 2022 2:49 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Department of Education has issued a statement on Storm Eunice.

Due to the extreme nature of Storm Eunice and the threat of multi-hazard weather events as confirmed by Met Éireann, the Department of Education is advising that schools in counties where Status Red wind warnings are in place and in counties where Status Orange Snow warnings are in place should not open tomorrow, February 18. 

Remote teaching and learning should commence where possible, in line with schools’ remote teaching and learning plans.

All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

A status red alert has now been issued by Met Éireann relating to severe wind for counties: Cork and Kerry. A status orange snow warnings have been issued for counties: Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Met Éireann has advised that this is a multi-hazard event with wind and heavy snow. Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions. The storm is expected to impact most during school commuting hours and this will make journeys to school extremely hazardous in the morning in those areas.

 All other counties may open schools, subject to local conditions. Schools should have regard to the guidance on winterready.ie on safe opening.

 All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media