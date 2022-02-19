What's worth mentioning in Moville?

Sympathy

We offer our sympathy to the families and friends of Charlie Gallagher, Shrove; Hugh & Declan Smith, Derry; and Terence McNally, Westmeath / Carrownaffe, who died recently. May they rest in peace.

Lourdes Pilgrimage

The Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes (3 to 8 July). Cost: £689 per person sharing, (single room supplement £150). Price includes flights, transfers and full board. The pilgrimage will be suitable for pilgrims who do not require medical, nursing or personal assistance. The intentions of the sick of the diocese can be taken to Lourdes. The Pilgrimage Office, 164 Bishop Street, Derry, will be open for enquires and application forms on Thursdays and Saturdays, 11am to 1pm, from 3 March. Call: 04871260293 or email derrypilgrim@outlook.com

St Patrick’s Day Parade

After much deliberation the committee wishes to confirm that a parade will take place again this year.

This is the 30th anniversary, so they are asking all businesses, community and voluntary organizations, schools and individuals to participate.

There is no entry fee or need for advance notification. For further details contact 0861626620 or eamonmclaughlin@gmail.com. Hopefully, the community can join together, free from restrictions, in celebrating our Patron Saint.

Host Families

Host families are wanted for International Students, term time or month of July. Please call 0874088282 for further information.

Carrowmena Community Centre

Telephone: 9367251. Walk and Talk group meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am; Knit and Natter on Thursdays at 11am (bring any knitting or stitching project). Call the Centre to book a place.

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail will hold an Information/Open Evening in the school on Tuesday, March , at 6pm. Parents and children welcome. Fáilte roimh thuistí agus roimh pháistí. To contact the school, e-mail: gaelscoilcoisfeabhail2007@yahoo.ie or call 9385762. Enrolment forms are available on school website: www.gaelscoilfeabhail.com

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle tickets on sale now. With a chance to win 4 day Sea Sessions festival tickets with camping and over 50 amazing prizes.tickets €10 available in Gillens Shop, via Revolut at: 086 4085071 or PayPal. See Facebook Cumann na dTuistmitheoirí page for more details. Go raibh maith agat for your support.

Scoil Eoghain

Application for Enrolment Forms for September 2022 are available. Forms can be downloaded from: www.scoileoghain.ie or posted out upon request (Telephone: 074-9382951 or email: www.scoileoghain@gmail.com). All forms must be fully completed and should be returned by post to the school office together with a copy of the child’s Birth Certificate on or before 12.30 pm on Monday, February 28.

Parish draw winners

The winners of the February draw were: €700 Margaret Crumlish ; €400 James & Frances McElhinney; €250 Anne Bonner; €150 Dolores Ward; €100 P. C. & C. Hegarty.

Moville Yoga

Chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed / retired, and is suitable for all levels.

Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

Basic IT Skills for Farmers

Six week training course starting on Tuesday, January 25, at Carrowmena Community Centre, for members of the farming community who have no prior computer skills. Cost: €20 for 6 weeks. Laptops provided, if necessary. Current Covid restrictions will be adhered to. For details or to book a call 9367251.

