Search

20 Feb 2022

Crana College TY Column

All the craic at Crana College

LCA students prepare dinner for Crana College teachers

LCA students prepare dinner for Crana College teachers

Reporter:

Crana College TY students

20 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Our school has lots of events going on lately. Even though mock exams are taking place we always have the opportunity to explore extracurricular activities and have the opportunity to achieve.

LCA Three Course Dinner
The LCA 6 students prepared and made a delicious 3 course meal for their key skills assignment for Ms Doherty’s home economics class. The students worked hard to perfect their dishes.

They made a crostini for the starters, a lovely hot chicken curry for the main dish and for dessert they made a chocolate brownie and ice cream.

The meals were to be taste tested and enjoyed by three of our very own teachers, Mr Ward, Ms Mc Carter and Mr Mc Guinness.

Under 16’s ladies match
Congratulations to three of our Crana College students: Tara Rose Mahon, Ava Walsh and Rhiana Mc Colgan. They played an under 16 ladies friendly match against St Mary’s GAA from County Meath.

The girls played a fair game and enjoyed their match.

Tara Rose Mahon, Ava Walsh and Rhiana McColgan

The mocks
Currently our third year and second year students are sitting their mock’s. Wishing the best of luck to everyone sitting their exams.

Rocco's fundraiser
Friday, February 11 was a fundraising day for Rocco McGinley. Rocco is a local boy of the age of 15 who has been diagnosed with a rare life threatening brain tumour.

Our town and wider community are all fundraising in their own ways for a vital treatment Rocco needs. Each student is bringing in €2 to go towards the funding.

Our school also ran a raffle and an anonymous rose event. The roses and sweets were given out on Friday and it raised good spirits around the school.

The outcome of Rocco’s fundraiser
€1,967 euros was raised for Rocco McGinley. The money was raised between the non uniform day and the 100 sweets and flowers.

Extra special thank you to local sweet shop Tiny's for organising sweets and flowers. And thank you to the LCA's and Mr.Joe Ward for organising the event.

Winner of Rocco’s fundraiser
Congratulations to Chloe Barr from class 1A. Chloe won the Valentines hamper for the fundraiser in honour of Rocco Mc Ginley.

Crana College open night
Our virtual Crana College opening night is now on the Crana College Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the school’s website for 6th class students and parents.

TY Hiking Trip
Our TY students went on a hiking trip to Inishowen head strove in Green Castle. It looked like an extremely fun trip and we got a lovely day for it as well. The sun was shining all day.

Well done to everyone who completed the hike. Thank you to Mr McMullan and Mrs McDaid for such a fun day.

Carla Curran, Crana College, TY Colum Author.

Sarah Sreenan, Crana College, TY Column author.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media