Crana College TY Column

Our school has lots of events going on lately. Even though mock exams are taking place we always have the opportunity to explore extracurricular activities and have the opportunity to achieve.



LCA Three Course Dinner

The LCA 6 students prepared and made a delicious 3 course meal for their key skills assignment for Ms Doherty’s home economics class. The students worked hard to perfect their dishes.

They made a crostini for the starters, a lovely hot chicken curry for the main dish and for dessert they made a chocolate brownie and ice cream.

The meals were to be taste tested and enjoyed by three of our very own teachers, Mr Ward, Ms Mc Carter and Mr Mc Guinness.

Under 16’s ladies match

Congratulations to three of our Crana College students: Tara Rose Mahon, Ava Walsh and Rhiana Mc Colgan. They played an under 16 ladies friendly match against St Mary’s GAA from County Meath.

The girls played a fair game and enjoyed their match.

Tara Rose Mahon, Ava Walsh and Rhiana McColgan

The mocks

Currently our third year and second year students are sitting their mock’s. Wishing the best of luck to everyone sitting their exams.

Rocco's fundraiser

Friday, February 11 was a fundraising day for Rocco McGinley. Rocco is a local boy of the age of 15 who has been diagnosed with a rare life threatening brain tumour.

Our town and wider community are all fundraising in their own ways for a vital treatment Rocco needs. Each student is bringing in €2 to go towards the funding.

Our school also ran a raffle and an anonymous rose event. The roses and sweets were given out on Friday and it raised good spirits around the school.

The outcome of Rocco’s fundraiser

€1,967 euros was raised for Rocco McGinley. The money was raised between the non uniform day and the 100 sweets and flowers.

Extra special thank you to local sweet shop Tiny's for organising sweets and flowers. And thank you to the LCA's and Mr.Joe Ward for organising the event.

Winner of Rocco’s fundraiser

Congratulations to Chloe Barr from class 1A. Chloe won the Valentines hamper for the fundraiser in honour of Rocco Mc Ginley.

Crana College open night

Our virtual Crana College opening night is now on the Crana College Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the school’s website for 6th class students and parents.

TY Hiking Trip

Our TY students went on a hiking trip to Inishowen head strove in Green Castle. It looked like an extremely fun trip and we got a lovely day for it as well. The sun was shining all day.

Well done to everyone who completed the hike. Thank you to Mr McMullan and Mrs McDaid for such a fun day.

Carla Curran, Crana College, TY Colum Author.

Sarah Sreenan, Crana College, TY Column author.