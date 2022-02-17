Fifteen wind turbines proposed for central Inishowen

FuturEnergy Ireland, the joint venture company of ESB and Coillte, is proposing to site a wind farm at Glenard, in the centre of the Inishowen peninsula.

In its most recent project brochure, the company said the proposed development had been submitted to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission.

The proposed Glenard Wind Farm project will consist of 15 wind turbines with a ground-to-blade tip height, maximum height 173 metres; minimum height 162 metres. The hub height will be maximum height 107 metres; minimum height 96 metres, and the blade length will be maximum length 70 metres; minimum length 66 metres.

There will be also be one 110kV permanent electrical substation including a control building with welfare facilities, all associated electrical plant and equipment, security fencing, all associated underground cabling, wastewater holding tank and all ancillary structures and works, and all underground cabling required to connect each wind turbine to the on-site substation.

There will be one borrow pit, to source stone on-site for road upgrade and construction; one peat and spoil repository, to place excavated material during the construction phase; and one permanent meteorological mast of 104 metres in height.

Planning permission is also being sought for an upgrade of existing access roads, and provision of new site access roads and hardstanding areas, including new site entrance junction and associated drainage. Recreational walkways will also be provided “to allow public use of the site for walking and cycling”. Two temporary construction compounds

Temporary road upgrade and widening works will take place to facilitate delivery of turbine components and other abnormal loads, this will require tree felling and all associated site development works.

A connection between the proposed substation and the national electricity grid will be necessary to export the electricity generated by the proposed wind farm.

It is intended for the wind farm to connect to the national grid via the existing Trillick 110kV Substation which is located 6.2km southwest of the proposed on-site substation.

Further information on the proposed Glenard Windfarm project can be found at: www.glenardwindfarm.ie.