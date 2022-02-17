Uncertainty over Carndonagh court refurbishment

The Courts Service has been urged to respond positively to demands for the refurbishment of Carndonagh courthouse.

The courthouse was closed in March 2019 and it is estimated that it could take €150,000 to properly refurbish.

Cllr Albert Doherty has also called for the restoration of full court services in Carndonagh.

Speaking to the Inish Live, Cllr Doherty said he had written this week to the head of the western regional office of Courts Service, pointing out Carndonagh and North Inishowen had been without a district court service for the past three years.

He said: “In March 2019, court services were 'temporarily' moved to Buncrana on health and safety grounds. They were later moved to Letterkenny due to Covid-19.

“The building survey conducted by AECOM and the refurbishment report and costings have been confirmed and the Buildings Committee of the Courts Service has been informed.

“The north and east districts of Inishowen, the business and legal community urge an early and positive commitment by the Buildings Committee of the Courts Service to restore district court services to Carndonagh.

“The historic location of court services in Carndonagh has long served this market town and a significant rural district in the Inishowen peninsula.

“It is economically and socially beneficial to the Carndonagh Traders Association and the local rural community that the district court service is restored and that the courthouse building is refurbished and maintained.”

Cllr Doherty's call for the refurbishment of Carndonagh Court House and the restoration of full court services in the town, came in the wake of news court hearings could return to Buncrana courthouse in the near future.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, sittings of Buncrana District Court have been held at Letterkenny courthouse, along with Carndonagh District Court and Falcarragh District Court.

With Covid-19 restrictions being eased, there were hopes that Buncrana courthouse could have seen its doors reopened again.

Judge Alan Mitchell addressed the matter at the latest sitting of Buncrana District Court.

Adjourning a case to a date in December, Judge Mitchell said: “I hope that you’re all back to Buncrana by that stage.

“If not, it will be ominous for Buncrana as a court venue. Everything then would be put into the plush surroundings of Letterkenny.”