No Gardaí in Carndonagh to deal with anti-social behaviour

Carndonagh requires proactive rather than reactive policing according to a local county councillor.

Speaking to Inish Live, following several incidents of anti social behaviour in the market town at the weekend, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said it was less than ideal that garda stationed outside Carndonagh had had to be called in to deal with the situation.

Cllr Doherty said: “There were no garda on the beat in Carndonagh on Saturday night into Sunday morning to deal with the anti-social behaviour.

“There were a number of social gatherings in different public areas, and, I have been told, in the early hours of Sunday morning, two or three garda vans were summoned to the town centre to deal with the situation. They were drafted in from Buncrana, when what we need in Carndonagh is proactive rather than reactive policing. We need garda on the beat in the town centre.

“This is an ongoing situation. There was significant fire and smoke damage in the Bridge Street area recently. In addition, there are reports of younger people entering unoccupied houses, including 'old GNS' at Millbrae, where they might have a bit of music and some alcohol. First of all they are breaking and entering and second of all, sometimes, there is damage done to those houses.

“I have long been of the opinion, Carndonagh, needs a new garda station and street community policing.”

Cllr Doherty said he had written to Superintendent of the Buncrana District, Goretti Sheridan, with his concerns.

He added: “We need urgent progress to ensure that modern and fit for purpose policing facilities are provided for Carndonagh and North Inishowen. I have asked her to ensure that there is adequate, accessible, locally based garda resources provided for Carndonagh and North Inishowen.

“Proactive community policing is both desired and required in and for Carndonagh.

“Having Buncrana and Clonmany base stations serving Carndonagh is deemed locally as inadequate and insufficient policing provision for Carndonagh and North Inishowen. This matter requires urgent attention and response.

“I have also asked the Superintendent what was the present garda complement and contacts serving Carndonagh and North Inishowen.”