Judge expresses hope that Buncrana courthouse will reopen soon

Buncrana Courthouse
Court hearings could return to Buncrana courthouse in the near future.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, sittings of Buncrana District Court have been held at Letterkenny courthouse.
Letterkenny District Court, Carndonagh District Court and Falcarragh District Court sittings all take place in Letterkenny.
The courthouse in Carndonagh was closed in March 2019 and it is estimated that it could take €150,000 to properly refurbish.
With Covid-19 restrictions being eased, there are hopes that Buncrana courthouse could see its doors reopened again.
Judge Alan Mitchell addressed the matter at the latest sitting of Buncrana District Court.
Adjourning a case to a date in December, Judge Mitchell said: “I hope that you’re all back to Buncrana by that stage.
“It not, it will be ominous for Buncrana as a court venue. Everything then would be put into the plush surroundings of Letterkenny.”
WEATHER WARNING: Ireland put on alert for Storm Dudley as Met Éireann issues series of weather warnings PIC WX Charts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.