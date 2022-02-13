Donegal deaths, Sunday evening - February 13, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joseph Sweeney, Ballyliffin, Donegal

- Cathal Mc Glynn, Ardlaghan, Cloghan

- Junko Okura, Burt

- Moses Gillespie Bates, Raphoe

- Brid McHugh, Doochary

- John Cleary, Ballyshannon

Joseph Sweeney

The death has occurred of Joseph Sweeney, Ballyliffin, Clonmany, Donegal, at Letterkenny University Hospital. His remains are leaving Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain top Letterkenny, today (Sunday) at 3pm, going to his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, February 15, at 11.30am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany for requiem Mass at 12pm, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Cathal McGlynn

It is with deep regret and sadness we announce the death of Cathal Mc Glynn, Ardlaghan, Cloghan, County Donegal at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and staff. Cathal is survived by his parents Anthony and Grace, brothers Patrick, Conal and his partner Nelda, nephews, Mathew and Dylan.

Cathal's remains are reposing at his brothers Conals' Home, Upper Brockagh, Eircode F93E7DO from 6pm today, Sunday 13th.

May Cathal's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral leaving at 10.30am on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church if Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire. Cemetery.

The Gentle Clasp that holds our hand must loosen and let go.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam. http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn.

Junko Okura, Burt

The death has occurred of Junko Okura at the Donegal Hospice of Junko Okura, Smyth’s House, Blanket Nook, Burt.

Beloved wife of Énrí Mac Aodha, much loved mother of Míchéal, Ciarán and Clare and dearly loved grandmother of Aya June.

Private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchild and family circle.



Moses Gillespie Bates, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Moses Gillespie Bates, 295 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe. Formerly Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Reposing at his late residence from 6pm today, Saturday, February 12. Funeral from there on Monday, February 14 at 1.30pm for 2 pm service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot at St Mary’s Church, Stranorlar.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family time only from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church, Friends of Letterkenny Hospital or Finn View Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar care of John Eaton Junior, Drumbarnet Middle, Manorcunningham.

Brid McHugh, Doochary

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brid McHugh, Derrynaconnell, Doochary.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence this evening.

Removal on Sunday evening going to St Conal’s Church, Doochary for 6 o’clock where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to Covid 19, the house will be private to family and close friends only.

John Cleary, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John Cleary, Dunmuckrin, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey.

John is predeceased by his father James, mother Agnes, brothers Michael and Patsy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Marie, brother in law Milo, nephew Peadar, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGee's funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Sunday from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Removal on Monday from the funeral home at 10.15am; travelling via Drumacrin, Rathmore and Dunmuckrin to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock, with interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne patients comfort fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.