Max McKinney, Crana College TY Column co-contributor

Boys soccer defeat

On the first of February, our lads were lacking luck when it came to their match against Letterkenny’s St. Eunan’s College at Castle Park.

Despite taking an early lead thanks to a header from Gareth Mc Elroy delivered by Dillon McGrory, at just 16 minutes in, the breeze wasn’t flowing their way for long.

After going into extra time, the team accepted defeat at the Ulster A semi final, losing by just one point with 3-2 to Eunan’s.

Camogie draws to a close

The Ulster Schools Camogie final arrives, and with it the saddening result of a defeat for the (quite literally) close schools of Crana College and Scoil Mhuire. Our blue Lidl themed girls may have lost in Antrim but at least with a smile for the camera on their faces.

Though disappointed as we all may be, a warm congratulations is still in order for St Malachy’s High School Castlewellan, who’ll be taking the Ulster Schools Rosina Mc Manus Shield home this time.

Let’s hope to have better luck next year ladies.



Girls Gaelic Win

Here we reach the eventual last, and brightest, of the school’s sports related stories.

The Crana College women’s Gaelic team has won their quarter-final match on Wednesday the second of February with an astonishing 6 goals and 16 points (a total of 34) to 3 goals, 3 points (12 altogether).

This means that in their next match, the team will be in the Ulster semi-final matches.

We wish these girls some good fortune, given the rest of the recent results for the school’s teams, they might just be needing it.

Salty Faces

On February 3, the TY Misneach class worked in pairs or individually to make some certainly creative isotonic drinks.

Some of us added apples, some strawberries and some used a generally agreed upon, ungodly amount of salt.

The most popular of these beverages came from a group of three students, David Shaw, Eoghan Mc Dhonaill and Ciaran (Salty) Mc Nulty. It was described as “very smooth”, “definitely strawberry” and “it tastes like a Chupa Chups vanilla lollipop” by students.

At the other end of the popularity line was something the class found, hard to swallow in cases. Some refused to drink it as they commented that it smelled like seawater. It was later revealed that the brewers of this concoction used half a salt shaker worth of salt in six hundred millilitres.

It’s safe to say that none of us intend to work in a brewery particularly soon, perhaps for the best.

James Henderson and Joshua Mullins who wrote last week's Crana College TY Column