Gulladuff donations help light up Moville and Greencastle

An Inishowen couple who raised more than €3,000 with a Christmas lights display at their home have donated the proceeds to the Moville and Greencastle Christmas Tree committees.

Martha and John Steel presented members of both committees with €1615 each, after raising €3,230 from donations made by visitors viewing their Christmas lights at Gulladuff.

The couple also held a raffle for a carved salmon, which was won by Paddy Boyce.

Speaking to Inish Live, John said: "A tremendous amount of support for the good work done by both committees, in lighting up the towns at Christmas, was shown by the large number of people who bought tickets for the salmon draw.

"We have been involved in many fundraising events over the years but the goodwill by the public made it very easy to help to raise money for this event.

"It is hoped that if things progress as they have, we will get back to our annual poker classic for the cause next year. God willing we will be back to help the committees next year."