Search

13 Feb 2022

Cockhill Tug O' War strike Gold in Antrim

Carndonagh Tug O'War bag three golds too

Cockhill: Back: Dan Harkin, Ryan Green , Liam Strain, Adrian Lynch, Andrew Mc Gonigle, Dano Gallagher & Mark Harkin. Front: Sean Doherty, Olly O Neil, Clive TooT & Kyle Mc Gonigle

Cockhill: Back: Dan Harkin, Ryan Green , Liam Strain, Adrian Lynch, Andrew Mc Gonigle, Dano Gallagher & Mark Harkin. Front: Sean Doherty, Olly O Neil, Clive TooT & Kyle Mc Gonigle

Reporter:

Toby Doherty

13 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

The Cockhill Tug of War club returned home from the British and Irish Championships in Antrim with gold.

Cockhill won the 680kg men’s open category. They beat Westmeath’s Deel Rangers in the final after beating Scottish team Tinto in the semi-final.

Coach Dano Gallagher said they were delighted with the win.

He added: “We just weren’t going that well up to it, you know, and we had a good few problems but on the day, everything went well for us.

"At times you need a wee bit of luck in sport, you know. I think we got the rope with the bit of luck. We got the medal in the end. That’s all we wanted. It was nice to get it.” 

“And on behalf of Cockhill, we’d like to congratulate Clonmany and Carndonagh as well.”

Cockhill are an experienced Tug of War club.  Two members of the team have pulled for 35 years and coach Dano Gallagher pulled for 40 before stopping due to injuries.

They’re no strangers to British and Irish Open. Two years ago, they went to Scotland the won the 640kg and 600kg categories. 

Dano Gallagher said obstacles over the last couple of years had made it difficult for the Cockhill men to keep training, but frequent competitions in Northern Ireland had given them the drive to keep going.

“The World Championships were cancelled in Holland and with covid and everything, there was no wile atmosphere for training. It was hard to keep going for it,” Mr Gallagher said.

Cardonagh also had success at the British and Irish Championships.

Three members of the Carndonagh tug of war club also won gold in the 580kg category. They competed alongside members of Deel Rangers in this category. They beat reigning 560kg world champions Country Club in final.

The tournament took place in the Jim Baker Stadium in Antrim and raised approximately £30,000 revenue for the area's Hospitality Sector.

Cockhill Tug O War train on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

However, they are taking a break until June when they’ll begin training for the rescheduled World Championships in the Netherlands.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Cockhill: Back: Dan Harkin, Ryan Green , Liam Strain, Adrian Lynch, Andrew Mc Gonigle, Dano Gallagher & Mark Harkin. Front: Sean Doherty, Olly O Neil, Clive TooT & Kyle Mc Gonigle

Cockhill: Back: Dan Harkin, Ryan Green , Liam Strain, Adrian Lynch, Andrew Mc Gonigle, Dano Gallagher & Mark Harkin. Front: Sean Doherty, Olly O Neil, Clive TooT & Kyle Mc Gonigle

Home

Cockhill Tug O' War strike Gold in Antrim

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media