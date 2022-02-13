Cockhill Tug O' War strike Gold in Antrim

The Cockhill Tug of War club returned home from the British and Irish Championships in Antrim with gold.

Cockhill won the 680kg men’s open category. They beat Westmeath’s Deel Rangers in the final after beating Scottish team Tinto in the semi-final.

Coach Dano Gallagher said they were delighted with the win.

He added: “We just weren’t going that well up to it, you know, and we had a good few problems but on the day, everything went well for us.

"At times you need a wee bit of luck in sport, you know. I think we got the rope with the bit of luck. We got the medal in the end. That’s all we wanted. It was nice to get it.”

“And on behalf of Cockhill, we’d like to congratulate Clonmany and Carndonagh as well.”

Cockhill are an experienced Tug of War club. Two members of the team have pulled for 35 years and coach Dano Gallagher pulled for 40 before stopping due to injuries.

They’re no strangers to British and Irish Open. Two years ago, they went to Scotland the won the 640kg and 600kg categories.

Dano Gallagher said obstacles over the last couple of years had made it difficult for the Cockhill men to keep training, but frequent competitions in Northern Ireland had given them the drive to keep going.

“The World Championships were cancelled in Holland and with covid and everything, there was no wile atmosphere for training. It was hard to keep going for it,” Mr Gallagher said.

Cardonagh also had success at the British and Irish Championships.

Three members of the Carndonagh tug of war club also won gold in the 580kg category. They competed alongside members of Deel Rangers in this category. They beat reigning 560kg world champions Country Club in final.

The tournament took place in the Jim Baker Stadium in Antrim and raised approximately £30,000 revenue for the area's Hospitality Sector.

Cockhill Tug O War train on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

However, they are taking a break until June when they’ll begin training for the rescheduled World Championships in the Netherlands.