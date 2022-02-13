Search

13 Feb 2022

John McCarron's new art installation in Swan's Park

Art in the Park: energy project by Artlink Fort Dunree

John McCarron's new art installation in Swan's Park

John McCarron's new art installation in Swan's Park

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

13 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Sculptor John McCarron’s latest installation was inspired by the Buncrana Electric Company, which brought electricity to the seaside town.

The installation titled Swans' Light will be in the iconic Swan's Park for the next four weeks, as part of the Art in The Park: Energy Project, funded and curated by Artlink Fort Dunree and Donegal County Council.

Speaking to Inish Live, John said: “On October 5, 1905, the Buncrana Electric Supply Company was formed by John K Swan and his brother Harry P Swan.

“This light pillar pays tribute to Harry P Swan and his brother John. The Buncrana Electric Company were trailblazers in that they were among the very first power generators in Ireland to supply electricity and electric light to an urban area.

“They harnessed the flow of the Owenkillew, or Mill river, channelling the water through two turbines to generate electricity.

“An entrepreneur and an innovator, Harry Swan improved the living conditions of the residents of Buncrana with his hydro-electric power plant,” said John.

