12 Feb 2022

Donegal Fórsa bans members meeting Cllr Frank McBrearty

Councillor's social media posts cause union decision

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

12 Feb 2022 11:19 AM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Every member of the Donegal local government branch of Fórsa has been formally instructed to have no further interaction with Donegal county councillor, Frank McBrearty (Independent).

Inish Live understands the Fórsa move came in light of recent statements and communications issued by the Raphoe councillor on social media.

The letter, received yesterday by Fórsa members particularly referenced a communication released on Facebook by Cllr McBrearty on February 8, 2022.

The Fórsa Donegal Branch Committee has agreed the following action will be taken:

"The Donegal Local Government Branch of Fórsa is directing all members not to co-operate with Cllr McBrearty, which will include:

"No individual engagement by Staff members with Cllr McBrearty by telephone.

"No individual face-to-face meetings or engagements with Cllr McBrearty.

"This instruction will take effect immediately and will be reviewed as the situation develops further."

Fórsa, the second largest union on the island of Ireland, is the trade union voice in the Irish civil and public service.

