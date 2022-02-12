Weather Forecast - Saturday morning, February 12, 2022

Blustery weather ahead
The weather will be blustery this morning with sunny spells and widespread showers through the morning. Some of the showers will turn heavy at times, but will become more scattered by evening.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, as fresh to strong southwest winds slowly moderate by evening.
There will be showery outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic, will transition to persistent and widespread rain by morning. Lowest overnight temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in mostly light to moderate southerly winds.
Tomorrow, Sunday will start out fairly wet, with outbreaks of rain, and a chance of some sleet on higher ground.
The rain will gradually clearing to heavy showers by afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, as northwesterly winds increase moderate to fresh.
➡️ Saturday's Weather Forecast ⬅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2022
Blustery with sunny spells & widespread showers. Some heavy ️☔️
Showers will become isolated towards evening ️
Highs of 7-11°C, coolest in Ulster ️
Fresh & gusty southwest winds will ease by evening
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/l8DRmXsf2d
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.