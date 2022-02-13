Search

13 Feb 2022

What's worth mentioning in Malin Head?

Inishowen Community Notes - February 9, 2022

Reporter:

Kevin Callaghan

13 Feb 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Self- Protection Class
Malin Head Community Centre is pleased to announce an adult Self- Protection Class.

This Classes are on  Thursdays, at 8pm. This Class is Part Funded by forward Emphasis International. There has been a lot of interest in light of recent events in the ability to have a basic knowledge of self-protection.

So if you are interested come along to the Malin Head Centre on Thursday 3rd February. No booking is required. Updated and information available on the Malin Head Community Facebook page.

Classes

The Community Centre has a full list of activities including: Hip Hop, Dancerise, Martial Arts for children, Whist, Irish Dancing, Yoga, Youth Club, Parent and Toddler group, Rinka (health and wellbeing for children), Mindfulness.

Dance Class

Are you a busy woman, mum, daughter, sister, granny, nanny, friend, who just doesn't have the time to workout or who hates exercise but loves to dance.

Malin Head Community Centre is starting an 80's inspired Dance Class, for women of all ages. Dance the blues away, in our fresh and funky class with Clare from Elite Dance.

Ladies on The Run is a 45 minute Dancercise Dance Class in a night club setting. The room is pitch black with only disco lights on. No dance experience is needed. You do not need to be fit. It is OK to have two left feet. All you need is to love music and be ready to have loads of fun.

There is no sign up fee. Classes are €6, pay as you go. We are going back to the Old Skool 80s, 90s and Club Classics,

Classes on Mondays, from 6pm to 6.45 in Malin Community Centre, so get your pom poms, tutus, leg warmers and the works ready.

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: Kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.

Local News

