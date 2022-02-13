What's the craic in Clonmany?

Wellness Café

The Wellness Café at Clonmany Community Centre is back from its winter break. It will be open every Monday from 11am to 12:30pm. All are welcome to come down for a cuppa and some chit chat and to play a card game or two!

Access Bars Therapy

We will be hosting Access Bars Therapy here at the Community Centre, which is an amazing treatment that involves gently touching 32 points on your head, effortlessly and easily releasing anything that stops you from feeling joy and ease in your life. For more information or to book, contact Chris by phone on 083 017 1491 or by emailing chris.starlightenergyhealing

@gmail.com

Inishowen Community Media Network

Inishowen Community Media Network is offering a digital media training course for beginners here in Clonmany Community Centre. You will learn about audio production for radio and podcasts, and video production for online TV and social media.

You will also learn about research and interviewing techniques, broadcast law, media literacy and the ethos of community media.

This Leader-funded course is free. Dates and class times to be confirmed. Contact us if you are interested or check out the ICMN website for more information, or contact us on info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie or by calling 074 93 76772 to express your interest.

Boat Building Project

There will be a Boat Building project for the community being hosted by Clonmany Community Centre in the new year. To express your interest, contact us on 074 93 76772 or email us at info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie

Basket Weaving Workshop

Clonmany Community Centre will be hosting another Basket Weaving workshop in March. If you are interested, express your interest early by contacting us on 074 93 76772 or email us at info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie

Preschool and Afterschool Terms

Clonmany Community Centre’s Preschool and Afterschool terms returned on Thursday, January 6. Remember to book in now if you need kids booked in, especially if requiring lifts.

RINKA Ireland

RINKA Ireland will be starting kid’s fitness classes at Clonmany Community Centre starting on Tuesday, February 8. RINKA is leading the way in making exercise fun for kids in Ireland. They offer fun, non-competitive classes for all kids to enjoy.

There will be a 5pm to 5:40pm class for 3 and 4 year olds and a 5:50pm to 6:40pm class for 5 to 11 year olds. For more information or to book, go to their website or message them on Facebook RINKA Ireland – Kids Fun Fitness.

Gym

Our Gym is currently open Monday to Friday, from 6am to 10pm, and Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. Our personal trainer, Austin Doherty, is running Group Fitness sessions on a Tuesday and Thursday morning, from 7am to 8am, which must be pre-booked. He is also is available for 1-to-1 training also, just contact him ADFitness on Facebook.

Fabric Shop

In our Fabric Shop, we have a wide selection of high-quality cotton fabrics by the metre, fat quarters and jelly rolls, along with our wide range of haberdashery equipment. We are open Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, from 10am to 2pm by appointment only. Don’t forget you can still purchase anything from our Facebook page Clonmany Fabrics or on our website at www.clonmanyfabrics.com.

Contact us at 087 149 6630 or emailing at crafts@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.​

Community Pantry and Community Library

Don’t forget, Clonmany Community Pantry and Community Library is replenished weekly with exciting new goodies and reading material for young and old. The Pantry is an initiative we have developed in conjunction with FoodCloud.

Donations of food are made on a weekly basis from local shops and supermarkets ensuring our pantry is always stocked. The pantry is open to the entire community, and we urge people to make use of the service.

The Pantry is open weekdays from 10am to 5pm. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for sneak peaks at what’s in the pantry each week.

Breakfast Club and After School Club

Breakfast Club and After school are open: Monday to Friday from 7am to 9:30am and 1pm to 7pm, for more information contact 083 095 2513 or email afterschool@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.

Birthday Party Packages

We have several Birthday Party packages available at Clonmany Community Centre. This​ party package includes room hire and two of our youth workers to help manage the party.

We offer five party types: Sporty, Gaming, Slime, Arts & Crafts, and a Special Games Combi Party. For more information or to book, contact 074 93 76772 or email info@clonmanycommunitycentre.ie.

Astro Turf

Our Astro Turf is open and available for non-contact activities to book a slot. Contact reception on 074 93 76772. All slots are on the hour for the hour.

Inishowen Credit Union

Due to staff shortages and high Covid cases, we would ask members to visit the offices for essential reasons only. Where possible, use online banking on www.inishowencu.ie or phone 0749361017.

We would ask our members to help us go green. If you sign up to receive your AGM report by email you’ll be in with a chance to win €200. For information www.inishowencu.ie/letsgogreen.

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times or in Inish Live.