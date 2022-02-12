Search

12 Feb 2022

Blue-C project will target micro entrepreneurs active in coastal communities

Inishowen Development Partnership leading international project

Blue-C project will target micro entrepreneurs active in coastal communities

Blue-C project will target micro entrepreneurs active in coastal communities

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP)has launched its latest pioneering EU project, Blue C: Collaborating Coastal Communities.  

Blue-C is a two-year Erasmus+ funded collaboration involving a consortium of six partner countries: Malta, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Finland and Ireland, with IDP as the lead partner organisation. 

The Blue-C project will encourage blue economy growth through sustainability, collaboration and connection and targets micro entrepreneurs active in coastal communities.  The emphasis is on boosting the innovation capacity within coastal communities and building the ability of coastal tourism entrepreneurs to enhance and grow new business opportunities and new markets.

The blue economy encompasses all economic activities relating to oceans and seas. The World Bank defines the blue economy as 'the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health” and, based on this definition, can be seen as a subset of the green economy.  

Speaking to Inish Live, Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO at IDP, said: “BLUE C is tapping into the blue economy and underpinning those indigenous, local businesses that are integral parts of their coastal communities.

"It is about joining the dots offering a more robust and sustainable coastal and maritime tourism experience for those who choose to live, work and visit coastal towns and villages internationally. Building on our strategic goals and alliances, through the BLUE-C project, we can further support micro- entrepreneurs in this sector by giving them a helping hand to collaborate and strengthen their position on the local market by developing new products/services, applying co-creation and codesign." 

Working with project partners, Blue-C will deliver three outputs as follows:

Blue-C Skill Framework & Best Practices
Blue-C Learning Programme & Platform
Establishing a Regional BLUE-C Network

It is envisaged that these outputs will lead to further outcomes, such as new ideas for micro-enterprises, the opportunity for synergy (where micro-enterprises can come together to build and develop new products or services) and adaption of new approaches to working with other micro-enterprises leading to increased job opportunities. 

The project offers the potential for ongoing and further sustainable development of a coastal tourism micro-enterprise clusters.  

For updates on Blue-C project progress, follow the Facebook page: @BLUECeurope or across the IDP social channels and on our website: www.inishowen.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media