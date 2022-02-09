Fullerton family condemn attack on Cathaoirleach

The family of murdered Donegal County Councillor, Eddie Fullerton (Sinn Féin), has issued a statement condemning what it described as an "attack" on Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Jack Murray (Sinn Féin).

The Fullerton family tonight called on Cllr Frank McBrearty (Independent) to cease alluding to the tragic demise of Eddie Fullerton and Albert Fullerton to further his own agenda, saying, "the recent announcements and allegations by Cllr McBrearty are extremely upsetting for our Mother, and will serve to achieve nothing."

The 'Statement from the Eddie Fullerton Family regarding Cllr Frank McBrearty's allegations' was issued by the late councillor's daughter, Amanda Fullerton. It came in response to a Tweet by Cllr McBrearty calling on Cllr Murray to resign.

It said: "On behalf of my mother and the Eddie Fullerton Justice Campaign, we are utterly outraged at Cllr McBrearty’s allegations against you and the Sinn Féin party, which have absolutely no place in our campaign. If they were both still alive, in no way would Eddie Fullerton and Albert Fullerton support these attacks against you and the Sinn Féin party, nor would they condone such aggressive behaviour as a viable tactic for fighting corruption.

"Eddie Fullerton fought throughout his political life to expose corruption in a passionate, measured and respectful way. While we all strive for justice and to highlight corruption where we find it, we need to do it with decency and respect for our fellow citizens. In the spirit of our Father and Albert, we in the Eddie Fullerton Justice Committee try to do the same.

"The Fullerton family has relentlessly pursued a long, arduous, legitimate and respectful campaign to uncover the truth and to build support, and we feel that any attempts to disregard our Family’s campaign is entirely disrespectful and ultimately futile.

"To be clear, Cllr McBrearty knows nothing about the intelligence that our campaign has uncovered, nor does he have any new information on my Father's case that his family does not already know.

"Finally, Eddie Fullerton believed passionately in his beloved Sinn Fein party which he worked tirelessly to build in Donegal. There is no doubt that he would be extremely proud of your work Jack as a dedicated and passionate Irish Republican, and as a leading and inspiring force within Sinn Féin.

"The Fullerton family is also very proud of your hard work and achievements, and is particularly grateful to you and the Sinn Féin party for supporting our Justice campaign over the years, and for fighting corruption in whatever form it takes. We know that Eddie Fullerton inspired you, and we all know in Donegal that you have done his memory proud.

"On behalf of the Fullerton family, I am calling on Cllr McBrearty to CEASE alluding to the tragic demise of Eddie Fullerton and Albert Fullerton to further his own agenda. The recent announcements and allegations by Cllr McBrearty are extremely upsetting for our Mother, and will serve to achieve nothing."

Tweet by Cllr Frank McBrearty which prompted Fullerton family response