Carndonagh Community School in line for extension

It has been confirmed the Carndonagh Community School in Inishowen has received initial project approval under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

Welcoming the project approval, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said the project would consist of two new Special Educational Needs bases.

Minister McConalogue added: "This progress is positive news for the community and for the staff, students, and parents of the school and will improve the offering and services of the school.

"I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principal, the staff, students and parents of the school for progressing the project. I thank Cllr Martin McDermott for his work with the school community too.”

Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said, as a member of the Carndonagh Community School Board of Management, he would welcome the approval received for additional accommodation for the school.

He said: "I would like to congratulate all involved in the efforts to source the additional accommodation. The initial project approval will be well received by the whole school community and parent body and is a welcome development."