What's happening in Crana College?

GAA team

Well done to the Crana College boys U16.5 GAA team and their managers Mr Brendan Monagle and Mr Joe Ward who beat Deele College last Monday, 24th January with a scoreline of 6-03 to 1-08.

The team and scorers on the day were: Oran Doherty, Kyron McColgan, Aaron Doherty, Brendan Sharkey, Cian Murray, Kevin Boyle, Padraig McGonigle, Ciaran McNulty, Aidan McKinney, Dylan McDaid, David Shaw, Shona Analfi, Darragh Donaghy, Jack Bradley and Paul Jackson.

Subs: Joseph Sharkey, Eoin McDaid, Eoin Callaghan, Shane Doherty, Ryan Clarke, Gavin Bradley, Stiofan McGonigle, Roland Garwe, Rueben Purves, Joshua Doherty, Aidan Porter, Paul Eyre, Rory Nee, Liam Nee, Jamie McColgan, Lee Callaghan, Fionnian Gill, Eoin O’Hagan, and Shane O Hagan.

We are hoping for many more achievements in the future.

Rocco McGinley

Rocco McGinley is a student in Scoil Mhuire who turned fourteen in August 2021. Rocco was diagnosed with a rare, life threatening brain tumour in October 2021. Rocco’s family and friends have set up a Go Fund Me page in order to raise much needed funds to try and help get him to the U.S.A. so he can get the best opportunity of treatment.

Here at Crana College we are organising a fundraising event in aid of Rocco so that we can offer him our help.

Everyone at Crana is very supportive of Rocco and his family on his road to recovery. We would be so grateful if you could follow along and support this very worthy cause.

Crana College Sudoku Challenge

This year marks the beginning of a new chapter in TY and its involvement in the lives of first year students. With the help of the lovely TY students this year, monthly sudoku challenges are being posted on notice boards throughout the Crana College campus, encouraging new students to try new things.

The sudoku challenge is quite short, but a fun task for the mind.

My experience with Sudoku was pleasant but some of the first year students here at Crana College have proven to have a real knack for these sorts of puzzles.

But these puzzles are not only for the new recruits of Crana College - they are perfect for training the mind and passing the time. Give sudoku a go because you just might love it.

Camogie

With the Ulster camogie final coming up, everyone is beyond excited, especially the young women from the Crana College and Scoil Mhuire team who will battle against St Malachy's High School Castlewellan team in Ahoghill, County Antrim.

Ladies and gentlemen, you’ll want to bring out the popcorn for this one because the clash of these two camogie titans will have all of us biting our nails, through our masks, of course.

We can hardly wait for some GAA action, so we wish both teams the best of luck.

May the greater group of gals win.