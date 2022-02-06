What's worth mentioning in Moville?

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul would like to thank all for the donations received during the Christmas Period.

If you need help and support with anything heating, education, travel or household needs please 0871757211 or contact any of the local St Vincent de Paul members.

Carrowmena Community Centre

Carrowmena Community Centre is taking over the Good as New Shop (beside the lower chemist Moville) for six weeks. All donations greatly appreciated. Tel: 9367251

Moville Yoga

Moville Yoga has started chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed/retired, and is suitable for all levels. Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

Greencastle Community Centre

Telephone (9381054) or info@greencastlecentre.ie

A Six-week Genealogy Course is starting Wednesday, February 16, at 7pm; Six-week Mindfulness Course starting Monday, February 7, at 7pm; Scooter Disco on Saturday, January 29, from 1 to 3pm. €3 per child; Games Night on Thursday, February 17, at 6.30pm.

Réalta Academy of Speech & Performance starting Wednesday, March 2. Contact 0868827323.

City & Guilds level 3 diploma in Business and Administration full-time starting February. Call 9120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie;

Adult Forest School coming soon.

Serenity House

Tel (9382945). If interested in any of the following courses please contact the Centre: Personal Development, focusing on health and wellbeing; Food Hygiene, fully recognised by the Environmental Health Officers. Certificate valid for 5 years; Eight-week Home Design course: Learn how to decorate your home with style from room aspect, colour, fabrics, lighting, flooring.

Scoil Eoghain, Moville

Application for Enrolment Forms will be available from Tuesday, February 1, for any parent/guardian who wishes to enrol their child in Scoil Eoghain in September.

Forms can be downloaded from our website: www.scoileoghain.ie or posted out upon request (Tel: 074-9382951 or email: www.scoileoghain@gmail.com. All forms must be fully completed and should be returned by post to the school office together with a copy of the child’s Birth Certificate on or before 12.30 pm on Monday, February 28. Applicants will be notified of the decision on their application by March 21 and applicants must confirm acceptance of an offer by April 4.

Scoil Cholmcille, Greencastle

Enrolment forms are available for the 2022/2023 school year and can be downloaded from the school website www.scoilcholmcille.ie or emailing the school at scoilcholmcille86@gmail.com with your contact details so that a form can be posted out. Closing date for returned forms: Friday, February 25.

INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times or on Inish Live.