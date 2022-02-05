What are the bars in Burt?

Burt GAA

No winner of the Jackpot this week folks, Numbers drawn were 6-18-21-24-28. The weekly winner was Raymond Bonner, €60. Jackpot next week €11,800

Christmas Tree Appeal Committee

Sincere thanks to each and every one of you who rallied to our plea for funds for the Burt Tree. The response was rapid and generous from the community from within and outside the parish and from our local business people. Amount raised €945 and £130.

Burt Cemetery

Please do not discard used flowers in the Cemetery. Please take them home.

Tiny Tickers

A fundraising night in aid of Tiny Tickers (a charity that helps babies born with a heart defect) is being held in the Frontier Hotel, Bridgend on Friday, February 11. Please see Burt Residents and local media for more details.

Death

Your prayers are asked for Ann Scanlon, Letterkenny (formerly Newtowncunningham) who died recently and for her family and friends saddened by their loss.

Calendars

The 2022 Burt Inch and Fahan calendar is on sale in: Bradley's Service Station Fahan, Burnfoot Service Station, Speenogue and Bridgend Post Offices, Callaghan's Gala, Callaghan's Motorway Stores, McDaid's XL and Butcher Newtown. All proceeds are divided equally between Oncology Services LUH and Parochial Funds. Only €5

NOWDOC

The telephone number has changed to 0818 400 911. Please change the number printed in Burt Inch and Fahan calendar (inside back cover )

Donegal Hospice

The Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support. Call 0894402787 for further details.

Samaritans

Helpline number Call Free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 2 60 9090.

St Aengus’ NS

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 2021/2022. If you wish to enrol your child for September 2022, please contact the school 074 93 68352 or www.staengusbridgend.com

St Mura’s NS

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 2022 to 2023. To enrol your child for Sept 22, please contact the school, 074 9360325. Enrolment forms should be returned by Wed. Feb 23rd so that numbers can be determined.

Inishowen Credit Union

Due to staff shortages and high Covid cases, we would ask members to visit the offices for essential reasons only. Where possible, use online banking on www.inishowencu.ie or phone 0749361017.

We would ask our members to help us go green. If you sign up to receive your AGM report by email you’ll be in with a chance to win €200.For info www.inishowencu.ie/letsgogreen.

Swilly CEP

Four positions available for work in both Cockhill and Fahan graveyards. The usual CE conditions apply. Contact Mickey 0863267443 or Niamh 0861018944

Counselling

A professional confidential counselling service is available for couples or individuals through ACCORD at the Pastoral Centre, Carndonagh. Phone 074 9374103 or email accordinishowen@gmail.com

Volunteer for Alone

Inishowen Community Notes

