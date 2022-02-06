What are the bars in Buncrana?

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meet in St Teresa’s Room (behind The Oratory) at the following times: Tuesday 8.30pm, Friday 8.30pm, Saturday 11am and Sunday at 8pm. All Welcome.

Sliabh Sneacht Centre

Singing classes for 6 years and up and guitar lessons for 7 years and up: Tuesday at 4.00pm.

Irish Dancing classes: Wednesday at 4pm.

Pilates Classes: Tuesday and Thursday, three classes each night 6pm, 7pm & 8pm.

New class started, February 2, 7pm, for six weeks, Ladies Plumbing classes.

Drumfries Walking Group (The Walkies Talkies), meeting at Ned's Point Car Park walking to Stragill at 10am. New members welcome.

Line Dancing

In St Mary’s Hall from Tuesday, February 1, from 10.30am to 11.30am also in Cockhill Hall, from Wednesday, February 2, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Please bring your own water.

Donegal Hospice

Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support. Call 0894402787.

Swilly CEP

Swilly CEP has a number of vacancies. Three general operators for the Fahan area; two Befrienders for the Alone office in Buncrana and' 1 Administrator for the IDP office in Buncrana. Contact Niamh on 0861018944 or Mickey on 0863267443.

WISE Project

WISE - Women’s Integration Skills and Employment - is a free service to unemployed women in Donegal who are looking for employment now or in the future.

Are you a stay at home mum, a carer, single parent or on a disability payment? Do you lack confidence and find interviews daunting?

We can held. We provide FREE courses, create/ updated your CV, help you excel in interviews, find your ideal job and much more! The WISE Project is funded by the Deptment of Justice and Equality and The ESF Fund. Contact Face Book or telephone Rose 086 145 2252 for more information.

Samaritans helpline number

Call free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 260 9090.

Medugorje Pilgrimage

From September 28, 2022 for 7 nights half-board. Price €775 (or €725 if deposit is paid before the end of January.) Places limited, early booking advised. Contact group leader Marie Furey: 0876058877

Remember and give thanks

The late Fr Patrick McGoldrick’s book 'Remember and Give Thanks: Reflections on Eucharist' is available for sale in the Parish Office at a special price of €15.

Counselling

A professional confidential counselling service is available for couples or individuals through ACCORD at the Pastoral Centre, Carndonagh. Contact 074 9374103 or accordinishowen@gmail.com

St Egney's NS

Enrolment now open for 2022 intake, for an application form, either call to the school or phone on 0749362008. Thank you.

St Oran's NS

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms available from our school office, by emailing office@storansbuncrana.com or texting 0874092668. Thank you.

Gaelscoil Bhun cranncha

Tá iontráil oscailte anois fá choinne 2022-2023. Tuilleadh eolais ar fáil le fáilte - Enrolment for Junior Infants 2022 is now open at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. For further information, or to arrange a visit or appointment, please call us on 074 93 61988 or email gsbc1999@gmail.com.

Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies

Enrolment for 2022/23. Forms are available on request by emailing: stjoesias@gmail.com or writing to: Principal, Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. F93 HX30 or calling 07493 62212

Scoil Naomh Pádraig – Drumfries

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms are available to download from the school website www.drumfriesns.scoilnet.ie or by calling the office on 074 9363396.

Completed forms may be emailed to the school: admin@drumfriesschool.com or dropped into the school if you prefer. If you have any queries, please feel free to contact the school. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sum of Money Found

A substantial amount of money on Tuesday 25th January at Ballymacarry Lower, contact Paul on 0872814870

Dunree Yoga Centre

Yoga Classes recommence Tuesday, February 1, at 10.30am and 8pm, also Thursday, February 3, at 7pm and 8.30pm. Contact Annemarie on 0868196636

St Mary's Hall and Cinema

Belfast 12A | 98mins Wednesday 2nd - Thursday 3rd Feb - 8.15pm

Scream 16 | 114mins Friday 4th February - 8.15pm Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th - 8.15pm

Monday 7th - Thursday 10th - 8.15pm.

Community Notes

