Inishowen artist to lead Spring Talks at National Archives.

Inishowen artist, John Beattie, will lead the first of the Spring Talks at the National Archives.

The event, titled: 'Re-Performing State Memory' will take place online, on February 17, at 6.pm at www.nationalarchives.ie and tickets can be booked in advance from the website.

John Beattie, who is the artist-in-residence will discuss how he has been engaging with the National Archives to date, developing new work for exhibition in 2023.

He will also discuss elements of his artistic practice and how he re-stages and interprets historical themes through the cinematic lens. A short film, ‘PERFORMING NGI.988’ will be screened as part of the talk.

The National Archives commissioned John in 2021 to engage with its collections, to reflect in imaginative ways on the contemporary resonance of particular episodes from the 1921-1923 period.

John is working on the creation of a new body of work, which re-stages and brings to life historical and cultural narratives and events from the period.

Throughout the year, John will present work-in-progress in an exhibition and through his online studio, along with a number of public talks describing his experience of working with the National Archives, his research process and approach to creating new work as part of the Artist-in-Residence programme.

For more information on John Beattie, visit: www.johnbeattie.ie and www.studiojohnbeattie.ie