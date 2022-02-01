Search

02 Feb 2022

Improved water supply for Umrycam

Cllr Rena Donaghey welcomes 'essential' work at Cashel na Cór

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Feb 2022 7:04 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Homes and businesses in the Umrycam area, of  Buncrana can look forward to a more reliable water supply.

According to Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) water mains upgrade works are planned for the area in the near future.

Cllr Donaghey said: "Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is replacing approximately 900 metres of old water mains in Cashel na Cór, Buncrana to provide a more safe and secure water supply for customers. The works will also reduce the high level of leakage and bursts in the area.

"This work is very essential and will benefit customers by replacing ageing water mains with new and improved modern pipes. The new water mains will reduce the high level of leakage in the area and will increase security of supply and reliability."

Irish Water said: "the works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause."

Cllr Donaghey said expected the works to begin in the next few weeks and to be completed by T Farrans Construction in April.

"Hopefully, this will help to increase the pressure to houses in Cockhill Park, who have been complaining of low pressure for some time.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates," said Cllr Donaghey.

