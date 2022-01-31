Family of murdered Buncrana councillor seek withdrawal of motion

The Family of murdered Donegal County Councillor, Eddie Fullerton called for a motion relating to the late councillor's death, tabled for January's full council meeting, to be withdrawn or amended.

The motion, tabled by Cllr Frank McBrearty (Independent), proposed the establishment of a full, independent Public Inquiry / Tribunal into the murder of Cllr Fullerton, in Buncrana, on May 25, 1991.

However the council meeting, which was due to take place on Monday, was postponed for one week, having been adjourned six times, before the suspension of Cllr Frank McBrearty for one month.

Cllr McBrearty's motion proposed: “That our Government establish a full Independent Public Inquiry/Tribunal into the Murder of Eddie Fullerton, which will include the Garda investigations into this murder and that they include all unsolved murders / deaths / disappearances / RTA hit and runs in Donegal, which includes the Garda investigations into those cases.”

Speaking to Inish Live, Amanda Fullerton, Cllr Fullerton's daughter said: “Since the assassination of Eddie Fullerton in 1991, the Fullerton family have consistently called for a thorough, transparent and cross-jurisdictional inquiry into the late councillor's assassination and the flawed An Garda Síochána investigation that ensued.

“Fortunately, our relentless campaign for truth and justice has resulted in a damning report by the NI Police Ombudsman that has vindicated our belief that the assassination of Donegal Councillor Eddie Fullerton was as a direct consequence of RUC collusion with the UDA. The Fullerton Family will be addressing the findings of the report and other alarming intelligence issues directly with the Irish Government.

“With regard to the proposed motion, the Fullerton family sees no benefit to our campaign in a motion for a public enquiry / tribunal, that is not exclusively focused on Eddie Fullerton's assassination.”

Donegal Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said all families who had lost loved ones deserved truth and justice in their own right.

Speaking to Inish Live before the council meeting, he added: “We need to be helpful and do what's right for all of them. We cannot decide what's best for everyone without speaking and, more importantly, listening to them.

“Today, I will ask that the Fullerton family's wishes are supported and the motion is withdrawn or amended to the extent that it ensures we stay firm in the demand for a a full, independent, stand-alone enquiry. No one has the right to decide what direction Eddie's family takes. Only they will decide how they move forward and those of us who support them should follow their lead.”

Cllr Jack Murray added: “As most people will be aware, Eddie Fullerton is my hero, as he is to so many. We Republicans in Inishowen follow the path he forged.

“His family have heroically and tirelessly campaigned for justice for 30 years and they will always have our support. In line with that, and in consultation with the family, I moved motions in 2011 and 2021, which called for a full public enquiry into his murder and the involvement of the British state in directing his killers. Both times, that motion was unanimously supported by Donegal County Council. As such, the demand for that enquiry is a stated aim of our council.

“With that in mind, I was very disappointed to learn that Cllr Frank McBrearty has put forward a motion to be moved today which aims to change the direction of that campaign, and open up Eddie's investigation to include every single unexplained death in Donegal. That would dilute, undermine and stall the pursuit for justice into the assassination of a man who was, and is, beloved in Inishowen.”

“That they set a term of reference for each unsolved murder / death / disappearances / RTA hit and runs and investigations into all unsolved cases and that these cases should include the disappearance of Mary Boyle, Shaun Duffy murder, Denis Donaldson murder, Arlene Arkinson Disappearance, Jim McDonagh hit and run, Andrew Burns murder and that the tribunal investigate the failures of the state to ensure justice was served in each case and the alleged political interference, involvement and failures to hold people to account must be included in these terms of reference.

“That the state ensures that the victims' families are fully funded with legal aid and that their constitutional rights be upheld in the same way that An Garda Síochána, Department of Justice or any other section of the state would be afforded and when this motion is passed, a tribunal will be established by Government, which will eventually give these families some closure and this will expose further systemic corruption and corruption within the Irish free state, as did the Morris tribunal in its findings. This will lead to some accountability for the victims and their families."