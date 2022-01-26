"The cost of home heating oil has soared by a staggering 71%" - Teachta Pearse Doherty

The skyrocketing price of new builds and home heating oil, rising rents and the increase in house prices are all going to be brought to the table at an upcoming meeting by the Sinn Féin party.

The party’s Dáil spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Claire Kerrane TD, carried out a cost living survey in the north west region before Christmas and this is to be addressed.

Taoiseach clearly doesn't accept or understand that there is a cost of living crisis. Taoiseach more concerned about the prospect of 'spiralling out of control wages' !!! Irony much!! More of the same old same January 25, 2022

Sinn Féin representatives from Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim will be in attendance including Pearse Doherty TD, Martin Kenny TD and Chris Mac Manus MEP.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Deputy Pearse Doherty said: "The cost of living crisis in this state is having a real impact on the quality of life for workers and families across the west. Rents have risen on average by 8.3% in the past 12 months while CSO figures show that since October 2020 house prices have increased by 13.5% across the state, with the median new build house price for first time buyers now at €343,000."

The Derrybeg-based representative said that inflation is rising at record levels and the CSO’s Consumer Price Index late last year has shown that energy prices are up by 25%, while the cost of home heating oil has soared by a staggering 71%.”

“These realities were reflected in the Cost of Living survey results published by my colleague Claire Kerrane TD in November. Over 14,500 people responded to the survey with the majority of those working full time, 55%, and struggling to cover basic essentials. Many households have also seen their income drop due to Covid-19 while outgoings remained the same.

“We want workers and families across Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim to join this online meeting and share their experiences with us as well as to hear Sinn Féin’s proposals for dealing with the cost of living crisis in this state.”

The online meeting will take place next Tuesday, February 1 at 7pm. The subject of the meeting is the Cost of Living Crisis in the north west region.

To request a Zoom link to the meeting send an e-mail to: west@sinnfein.ie