What's worth mentioning in Malin Head?
Self- Protection Class
Malin Head Community Centre is pleased to announce an adult Self- Protection Class.
This Class will begin on Thursday, February 3, at 8pm. This Class is Part Funded by forward Emphasis International. There has been a lot of interest in light of recent events in the ability to have a basic knowledge of self-protection.
So, if you are interested come along to the Malin Head Centre on Thursday, February 3. No booking is required. Updated and information available on the Malin Head Community Facebook page.
Malin Head Community Centre activities
The Community Centre has a full list of activities including Hip Hop, Dancerise, Martial Arts for children, Whist, Irish Dancing, Yoga, Youth Club, Parent and Toddler group, Rinca (health and wellbeing for children), Mindfullness.
Inishowen Community Notes
